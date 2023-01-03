2024 QB Colin Hurley shares his thoughts on LSU Citrus Bowl win
2024 LSU commit and Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian quarterback Colin Hurley was in attendance for the win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
