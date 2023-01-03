University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 3

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Purdue LB announces he will return for 5th season with Boilermakers
Purdue linebacker OC Brothers announced he will be returning to the program for his 5th season in 2023. Brothers announced his return to Purdue in a Twitter post on Thursday. Brothers will be using another year of eligibility at Purdue and will look to add to his time with the program.
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
WLFI.com
Downtown train derailment environmental clean up
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
Zionsville mayor won’t seek reelection
Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron has announced she will not seek reelection. In 2019, Styron defeated Republican incumbent Tim Haak to become the Town of Zionsville’s first Democratic mayor. Styron wasn’t immediately available for comment, but Public Information Officer Amanda Vela confirmed the mayor’s decision Jan. 3 not to seek...
