ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 3

By Alan Karpick
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cnwxe_0k1p2FLM00
Check out Purdue's top headlines, tweets and more. Thanks to our sponsor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Downtown train derailment environmental clean up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville mayor won’t seek reelection

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron has announced she will not seek reelection. In 2019, Styron defeated Republican incumbent Tim Haak to become the Town of Zionsville’s first Democratic mayor. Styron wasn’t immediately available for comment, but Public Information Officer Amanda Vela confirmed the mayor’s decision Jan. 3 not to seek...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy