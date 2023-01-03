Rapid Recap: Kansas State reflects on Big 12 Championship season

Chris Klieman/Getty

REFLECTION FROM KANSAS STATE

After falling 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl to Alabama, there was a lot of reflection from Kansas State in the postgame press conference. K-State accomplished a lot this season, finishing 10-4, winning the Big 12 and being ranked in the Top 10.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman shared that what made this team so special was how great of people the players were off the field. Teams that don’t do the right things off the field rarely do the right things on the field.

He knows that it is special, that as the head coach, he doesn’t have to worry about his phone ringing at night because one of his kids is doing knucklehead things that they shouldn’t be doing. His K-State players were tough, committed, disciplined and selfless and that’s what he’s going to remember about the 2022 Kansas State team.

For Eli Huggins, it was his final game at K-State. He saw the Wildcats trend upward every year he was in Manhattan and enjoyed being a part of it. There are a lot of great young players and he has no doubt Kansas State will continue to elevate as a program.

Deuce Vaughn believes the impact of the 2022 team will be felt for years to come. It was a special group and the young guys came in and understood the system and they hopped in very quickly. The All-American called K-State a special place with special people.

NO REGRETS

The Sugar Bowl was the most aggressive we have ever seen a Klieman-led team. Kansas State had a 17-play drive where they went for it it on fourth down three different times, missing the final one from the two-yard line. K-State also attempted an onside kick after halftime that also failed.

Klieman and his players all echoed the same sentiment. They have no regrets about being so aggressive and weren’t going to second guess their decisions. They knew they needed to take chances after the final two Alabama drives of the first half.

ALABAMA’S ADJUSTMENTS

Alabama struggled to get anything going on the first two drives at the Caesars Superdome. Each time, they had to punt. However, the Crimson Tide responded by scoring 35 straight points. They were able to hit the explosive plays, which is something Kansas State feared coming into the game.

A key play was on third and 10 down and K-State held a 10-0 lead. They were on the brink of forcing another three-and-out as well. The Kansas State defense was humming out of the gates. But that is when the momentum really broke in favor of Alabama.

In what was somewhat of a broken play with the Crimson Tide Heisman trophy winner improvising, Bryce Young found Jahmyr Gibbs for a 60-yard gain that was mostly yards after the catch. Alabama would score later in the drive and never look back.

NO K-STATE DECISIONS

There are still some decisions to be made from K-State players. What will the trio of Vaughn, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Cooper Beebe do now that their season are behind them? We have not heard an announcement from any of the three, at this point.

While most believe Beebe is returning to Manhattan, there is less confidence on Vaughn and Anudike-Uzomah. Neither was willing to comment about their futures when addressing the media in a few different sessions while in New Orleans.