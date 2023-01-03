ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste enters the portal

By Zach Berry
 3 days ago
Javontae Jean-Baptiste was a champion in the Ohio State win. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Another impact defender has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Will Ole Miss try to bring in Javontae Jean-Baptiste to replace Tavius Robinson?

BATON ROUGE, LA
