Tim May Podcast: What went right, wrong for Buckeyes in Peach Bowl loss to Georgia

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is still trying to figure out how it let the Peach Bowl slip away.

The Buckeyes had a two-score lead entering the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 and undefeated Georgia. They had opportunities to take down the defending national champions — and couldn’t finish the Bulldogs off.

That’s why the Tim May Podcast is back to break down every angle of the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. The legendary Ohio State football reporter is here to talk about what went right and what went wrong as another season comes to an end without a national title being brought back to Columbus.

Tim welcomes in former Ohio State linebacker and national champion Matt Wilhelm, who starred for the Buckeyes in the 2002 title victory. He knows a thing or two about winning big games in January.

What did Ohio State do well against Georgia? Where did it all go wrong for the defense in the fourth quarter? Tim and Matt are back to discuss it — and look ahead to what’s next for the Buckeyes as they begin a pivotal offseason.

