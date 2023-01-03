ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tim May Podcast: What went right, wrong for Buckeyes in Peach Bowl loss to Georgia

By Tim May
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drOJ1_0k1p1xmB00
The Tim May Podcast. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is still trying to figure out how it let the Peach Bowl slip away.

The Buckeyes had a two-score lead entering the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 and undefeated Georgia. They had opportunities to take down the defending national champions — and couldn’t finish the Bulldogs off.

That’s why the Tim May Podcast is back to break down every angle of the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. The legendary Ohio State football reporter is here to talk about what went right and what went wrong as another season comes to an end without a national title being brought back to Columbus.

Tim welcomes in former Ohio State linebacker and national champion Matt Wilhelm, who starred for the Buckeyes in the 2002 title victory. He knows a thing or two about winning big games in January.

What did Ohio State do well against Georgia? Where did it all go wrong for the defense in the fourth quarter? Tim and Matt are back to discuss it — and look ahead to what’s next for the Buckeyes as they begin a pivotal offseason.

Counting down

Buckeyes vs. Indiana: 242 days

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 326 days

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Actress' Georgia Football Superstition Is Going Viral

Nearly every sports fan has their own weird little superstitions and that includes "The Young and the Restless" actress Susan Walters when it comes to her Georgia Bulldogs. Appearing on "College Sports on SiriusXM" Wednesday, Walters revealed her routine on CFB Saturdays. Telling Chris Childers, Rick Neuheisel and Dan Mullen:
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former UGA star has been there, done that

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
columbusunderground.com

The Top 25 Restaurants in Columbus

Of the hundreds of places to dine in Central Ohio, only a handful of places make our annual Top 25 list. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite spots, and we’ve tallied the results. Below, you’ll find the full list, ranging from fine dining to more casual options,...
COLUMBUS, OH
delawareohiohistory.org

Sunbury Co-operative Creamery to Nestles

Sunbury historian Polly Horn will talk about the history of the Sunbury Co-op Creamery, the John Wildi Evaporated Milk Company, and the Nestle factory. When: Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Where: Community Room, Harlem Twp. Firehouse. Light refreshments will be served. Wagons of butterfat delivered to 185 S....
SUNBURY, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy