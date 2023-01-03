Crawford County- The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 62 near St. Croix. Beginning on or around Wednesday, January 11, crews will close State Road 62 between County Road 48 and Wildwood Church Ln. This closure will allow crews to perform a slide correction along the roadway. This closure is expected to last through mid-March, depending on the weather.

