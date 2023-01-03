ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ben Healy: Potential Scotland fly-half to join Edinburgh from Munster

Ben Healy will join Edinburgh this summer on a two-year deal. The Munster fly-half, 23, has represented Ireland at under-20 level but qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents. Healy has featured for the Irish province since 2019, amassing 275 points from 47 appearances. "It's clear how much they want to...
BBC

Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach

Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
BBC

Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan

Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...

