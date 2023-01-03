Read full article on original website
BBC
Irish Cup: Good neighbours Tony Kane and Joe Gormley won't be good friends for Wilgar clash
Venue: Wilgar Park, Belfast Date: Friday, 6 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website with text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website. Everybody needs good neighbours, as that well-known television theme song tells us, but don't expect Tony Kane to...
Ben Healy: Potential Scotland fly-half to join Edinburgh from Munster
Ben Healy will join Edinburgh this summer on a two-year deal. The Munster fly-half, 23, has represented Ireland at under-20 level but qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents. Healy has featured for the Irish province since 2019, amassing 275 points from 47 appearances. "It's clear how much they want to...
Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach
Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
Gary Ballance: Former England batsman set to make Zimbabwe debut in T20 series against Ireland
Former England batter Gary Ballance is set to return to international cricket after being named in Zimbabwe's squad for the upcoming Twenty20 international series against Ireland. The left-hander played 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals for England between 2014 and 2017. Ballance, 33, signed a two-year deal with Zimbabwe last...
Graeme Shinnie returns to Aberdeen on loan from Wigan as Patrik Myslovic arrives from Zilina
Former captain Graeme Shinnie has returned to Aberdeen on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The 31-year-old midfielder moved to Wigan 12 months ago, helping them win promotion to the Championship, and has 18 months remaining on his contract. Slovakia Under-21 midfielder Patrik Myslovic has also...
