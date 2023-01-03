CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The family of a 69-year-old man has reported him missing and possibly on his way to South Carolina. Robert Broege missed an appointment on Friday and left without his medication, according to Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill. He may be on his way to North Augusta, South Carolina, and the family and CPD are concerned for his welfare.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO