clarksvillenow.com
Kraft Street closed Friday morning for trash pickup
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Kraft Street will be closed Friday morning in both directions from Ladd to 8th Street beginning at 8 a.m. for trash removal following a request from the state. In response to concerns voiced by local businesses and TDOT, Clarksville Street Department maintenance employees will be clearing...
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard
Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
whvoradio.com
Three Vehicle Crash On Caledonia Road Injures Two
A wreck involving three vehicles on Caledonia Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 7 am a truck was turning onto Caledonia Road from Kings Chapel Road and struck a car on Caledonia Road. The crash then pushed the car into a second car on Caledonia Road.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Residents accuse Madison apartment of forcing them out to fix winter storm repairs
Dozens of residents at Chapel Village Apartments in Madison are worried that they will become homeless.
Springfield to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for Batson Parkway Extension
The City of Springfield will officially break ground on the long-awaited Batson Parkway extension on Friday, January 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of William A. Batson Parkway and Blackpatch Drive. This extension, Phase 2 of the William A. Batson Parkway project, will...
smokeybarn.com
Local Man Hit -Critical After Exiting Vehicle Following Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A relatively minor two-car crash took a turn for the worse after one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and was struck by a passing car. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd around 5:15 pm Monday evening just feet from Outlaw...
rewind943.com
MISSING PERSON ALERT: 69-year-old man may have left town without medication
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The family of a 69-year-old man has reported him missing and possibly on his way to South Carolina. Robert Broege missed an appointment on Friday and left without his medication, according to Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill. He may be on his way to North Augusta, South Carolina, and the family and CPD are concerned for his welfare.
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
fox17.com
One victim transported to hospital after East Nashville alley shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One victim was transported to the hospital after an alley shooting in East Nashville, police confirm. Metro Police report that the status of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time. A witness saw a red Kia flee from the scene after the incident, police...
whopam.com
One person injured in Pembroke accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Pembroke. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says the driver of a vehicle on East Cherry Street drove into the path of a southbound automobile on Pembroke Road and they collided. One person was taken by EMS to...
wnky.com
Road reopened after wreck in Warren County
WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
WSMV
Police identify man killed in crash on Neelys Bend Road
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said speed was a contributing factor in a fatal crash on Neelys Bend Road early Sunday morning. Police said Gregory Lee Young, 67, of Madison was driving his Chrysler Town & Country minivan east on Neelys Bend Road when he lost control in a curve at Neelys Chase Drive, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Young died at the scene.
whopam.com
Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results
The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car in North Nashville
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville.
WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
wkdzradio.com
CCWD Issues Boil Water Advisory for Portion of County
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisor for residents who live on KY 91/Princeton Road and several roads due to a mainline break caused by heavy rainfall overnight. Officials say the advisory is in effect for the following customers:. – 138 to 2684 Clark Store Sinking...
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
WSMV
Nashville power outage affects thousands of NES customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) experienced two major outages and thousands of people woke up without power on Thursday morning. According to NES, a car struck a power pole in the Elm Hill neighborhood, which cut power to roughly 800 customers near Nashville International Airport. Crews were sent out to replace the pole and restore power to the area.
Help Dickson Police Identify These Subjects
The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying these subjects. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9625, or you can message this page.
