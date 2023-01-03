Read full article on original website
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
The Noon Number: Turning the Page
88 - Number of regular-season games played by the Capitals in the calendar year of 2022. In those 88 games, the Caps:. Went 45-33-10, for an overall points percentage of .568. Earned 35 wins in regulation and another 7 in overtime. Scored 283 goals (3.22 goals/game) and gave up 264...
Recap: Brandon Hagel sticks it to his old team as Tampa Bay get around Chicago
The Tampa Bay Lightning were forced to grind through a game that should’ve been much easier for them, but pulled out a trio of goals in the third period to win 4-1 over Chicago on Tuesday night. Pat Maroon, Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, and Nick Paul all scored for the Lightning, with Hagel and Hedman each getting two points on the night.
Preview: Lightning come to St. Paul riding hot streak
The Minnesota Wild have not been as good as they could have been around the holiday season. They have won two of their last four games, including laying a couple stinkers against the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Fortunately for our sanity they balanced it out with outplaying the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues to an almost embarrassing amount.
Gamethread #37: Canucks vs Islanders
Hey Canucks...maybe you want to try that winning thing in 2023?. The playoffs are slipping away while J.T. doesn’t shit about what you think of him. I’m not sure I like the fact that the team still has Boeser, Bo, Miller and Demko. I still like Petey though.
