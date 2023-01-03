ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Apple working on AirPods Lite to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FK8N9_0k1ovDRn00
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

With four different AirPods models in three lines, Apple could be readying a new AirPods Lite to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds. According to Haitong Itl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu, Apple is working on this “lower priced product” to compete with non-Apple earbuds.

In the note from the analyst seen by 9to5Mac, Pu believes demand for AirPods is expected to drop from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023. The analyst says “soft AirPods 3 demand” combined with Apple not releasing new wireless earbuds this year will make sales drop by 10 million units.

He’s unclear about the features these wireless earbuds will have. Since Apple already sells a $129 AirPods 2 model with the H1 chip, no ANC, Transparency mode, or wireless charging, this new product would need to cost at least $99 to be worth it for customers.

In addition, Apple already sells cheaper wireless earbuds with the Beats brand. There are Beats Studio Buds that don’t feature Apple’s special audio chip and the Beats Flex that uses Apple’s W1 chip from the first-gen AirPods model.

What’s next for the AirPods line?

With a recently-released AirPods Pro 2 version, we could expect Apple to be readying a new generation of AirPods models with the H2 chip and improved ANC and Transparency modes capabilities. While Pu suggests an AirPods Lite version is in the works, it would make sense if Apple would be readying a new AirPods Max model instead.

This premium headphone could have the features mentioned above in addition to new colors, Lossless support, a built-in U1 chip for precision finding, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Since Pu doesn’t give any specifications for this upcoming AirPods Lite model, it could have a similar look to AirPods 2, AirPods 3, or even an approach identical to Beats earbuds.

Let’s wait for new rumors and analysis to corroborate – or disbelief – this upcoming product.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Is Apple’s iPhone camera getting worse? MKBHD weighs in

At the end of 2022, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, performed a blind camera test to select the best smartphone camera of the year. With over 600,000 people joining and 20 million votes, the YouTuber used an Elo-style power ranking system hosted on a dedicated website to discover the best smartphone camera of 2022.
ZDNet

What are the best Samsung TVs, and is OLED or QLED better?

There is a whole new line of Samsung TVs on the market, including the company's very first OLED model. Each new model is packed full of high-end features that make a pretty compelling case to upgrade your home theater. Looking for the best options around? Check out our extensive research on other premium TVs.
BGR.com

Apple’s market cap dropped back below $2 trillion

The first company to reach the $3 trillion stock market value, Apple has lost a third of it in this past year. Exactly 366 days ago, the Cupertino company reached this mark, and it’s now worth less than $2 trillion for the first time since March 2021. According to...
BGR.com

This spray-on smart skin uses AI to let you type without a keyboard

What if you could spray something on your skin and then suddenly start typing without a keyboard? That seems to be the idea behind a new spray-on smart skin, which is designed to let you type and use apps on your phone and computer without actually having to touch either of them.
Digital Trends

Perfect for work or school, this 14-inch laptop is $150 at Best Buy

For those who are looking for an affordable but reliable laptop, you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Asus E410. It’s yours for a very affordable $150, following a $100 discount on its original price of $250. If it’s enough for how you’re planning to use your new laptop, you’ll want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long this cheap price will stick around.
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is $160 off in every color today

Despite increasing competition, Samsung’s lineup of foldable smartphones is still the best in the business. And today, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale with discounts of up to $160 off. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already the most affordable model among the company’s current-generation foldables. With...
CNET

Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License

Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
BGR.com

Report: 2024 Apple Watch Ultra to feature Micro LED technology

Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra four months ago. The most significant change to the Apple Watch in years, this model brings a bigger display, an impressive battery life, and a rugged finish, which makes it ready for extreme sports. While it is still unclear whether Apple will update this...
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 to double storage to 256GB for all models

If rumors are correct, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st. In such a scenario, official invites for the launch event should drop in the coming weeks. But we don’t need to wait for Samsung to announce its first 2023 flagships to learn everything about it. The Galaxy S23 leaks are more frequent, and the latest batch brings good news about the phone’s storage.
BGR.com

BGR’s best of CES 2023

CES is back, and in a big way. While CES 2022 marked a return for the big show after a break for COVID, many companies and publications pulled out at the last minute, and as a result it was a little…subdued. Not so for 2023. CES 2023 is where...
Digital Trends

This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!

With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
BGR.com

Amazon Kindle Scribe is just $295 with first-ever discount

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the most sophisticated eReader that Amazon has ever released. And today, you can get one for as little as $294.99 thanks to the first Kindle Scribe deal that Amazon has ever offered. Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is unlike any other Kindle you’ve ever tried, as we...
CNET

Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts

Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
BGR.com

Epic CEO teases Fortnite is coming back to iPhone in 2023

Almost three years since Fortnite was removed from the App Store, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney teased that the battle-royale game is returning to the Apple ecosystem in 2023. While both Apple and Epic are still in court over App Store practices in the US, an important law in Europe is now in effect, and this could be why Sweeney is teasing this comeback.
BGR.com

Nest Wifi Pro mesh routers are up to $80 off right now

Google’s Nest Wifi Pro mesh wireless routers are popular for several key reasons. And today, there are deals that will save you up to $80 off when you buy a single router, a 2-pack, or a 3-pack. If you read our Nest Wifi Pro review, you know exactly what...
BGR.com

BGR.com

353K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy