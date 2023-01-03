In the post-game press conference after the loss to Butler Bulldogs (1-3), it was hardly a surprise to hear Patrick Ewing excuse another BIG EAST loss on Sunday. His newest endeavor, however, to reframe the in-conference 24-game losing streak as merely a four-game bump in the road, is not a fair assessment for the Georgetown Hoyas program, the fans’ suffering, or his own legacy in the sport. The once promised “change” is severely lacking a year later, and that broken promise can’t be swept under a rug in Healy.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO