Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
testudotimes.com
MM 1.5: Two four-star Maryland football signees play in Under Armour All-America Game
Maryland football four-star signees Rico Walker and Dylan Gooden participated in the Under Armour All-America Game on Tuesday. The Under Armour All-America game allows the nation's top college football recruits to go head-to-head against each other before beginning their collegiate careers. Walker is one of the Terps’ biggest names in...
casualhoya.com
LEE REED: Georgetown Director of Athletics Issues Statement to AP
It’s not often fans hear much from the Georgetown Hoyas, so when it does occur, it’s often newsworthy. With Patrick Ewing’s squad receiving 24 straight losses from BIG EAST teams and a losing streak against the last 29 high-major opponents, the Associated Press reached out to Georgetown Athletics for comment.
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
MaxPreps
High school football: Teams with most total points in 2022
When Freedom (Woodbridge, Va.) scored 112 points in a win over Charles J. Colgan (Manassas) on Oct. 7, it posted the fifth-highest single game score in state history. The Eagles went on to demolish the single-season state scoring record with 952 points. The 952 points easily outdistanced the 1996 Hampton...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
chatsports.com
LINKS: Ewing says, “That’s last year. This is a new team … we’ve [only] lost four Big East games”
In the post-game press conference after the loss to Butler Bulldogs (1-3), it was hardly a surprise to hear Patrick Ewing excuse another BIG EAST loss on Sunday. His newest endeavor, however, to reframe the in-conference 24-game losing streak as merely a four-game bump in the road, is not a fair assessment for the Georgetown Hoyas program, the fans’ suffering, or his own legacy in the sport. The once promised “change” is severely lacking a year later, and that broken promise can’t be swept under a rug in Healy.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Home assessments will kick off Arlington budget season
In just a few weeks, Arlington property owners will find in their mailboxes updated-for-2023 residential or commercial property assessments. It’s going to be curious to see what they show. Despite the freefall in home sales over the past six months (which anyone who was paying attention easily could have...
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
Washington Commanders Made QB Decision For Week 18: Report
Here is the latest update on the starting quarterback situation of the Washington Commanders.
mymcmedia.org
Several Winning Lottery Tickets are Unclaimed
If you bought a lottery ticket over the holidays you may have hit the jackpot. According to the Maryland Lottery website, several county residents could be in for a happy 2023, but they haven’t claimed their prizes yet. The big local winner needs to check the Bonus Match 5...
Inside Nova
Proposed boundaries for Rosemount Lewis Elementary released
The Prince William County Schools committee tasked with drawing potential boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School has released its recommendations, which would rezone hundreds of students from Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools into the new school set to open in the fall. On Wednesday night,...
Inside Nova
InFive: Arrest in quintuple shooting, TJ investigations and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police have charged a 20-year-old D.C. man in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and left four teens wounded in Dumfries. 4. Pedestrian bridge funds. Prince William County is receiving some federal help on its plans for...
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
WUSA
Teen lacrosse player who survived cardiac arrest after hit speaks out after Damar Hamlin injury
TOWSON, Md. — A high school lacrosse player in Maryland who survived a cardiac incident on the field nearly two years ago is one of the many people saying prayers for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after a devastating injury Monday evening. Lacrosse defenseman Peter Laake’s heart stopped when...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
Inside Nova
Arlington Chamber seeks modernized bus service for Columbia Pike
As the 10th anniversary of the demise of the proposed but never inaugurated Columbia Pike streetcar project starts to loom over the horizon, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is pressing county officials to do more to improve transit service in the Columbia Pike corridor. In its 2023 policy priorities, the...
hyattsvillewire.com
Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park
Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Comments / 0