Mclean, VA

LEE REED: Georgetown Director of Athletics Issues Statement to AP

It’s not often fans hear much from the Georgetown Hoyas, so when it does occur, it’s often newsworthy. With Patrick Ewing’s squad receiving 24 straight losses from BIG EAST teams and a losing streak against the last 29 high-major opponents, the Associated Press reached out to Georgetown Athletics for comment.
WASHINGTON, DC
High school football: Teams with most total points in 2022

When Freedom (Woodbridge, Va.) scored 112 points in a win over Charles J. Colgan (Manassas) on Oct. 7, it posted the fifth-highest single game score in state history. The Eagles went on to demolish the single-season state scoring record with 952 points. The 952 points easily outdistanced the 1996 Hampton...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
LINKS: Ewing says, “That’s last year. This is a new team … we’ve [only] lost four Big East games”

In the post-game press conference after the loss to Butler Bulldogs (1-3), it was hardly a surprise to hear Patrick Ewing excuse another BIG EAST loss on Sunday. His newest endeavor, however, to reframe the in-conference 24-game losing streak as merely a four-game bump in the road, is not a fair assessment for the Georgetown Hoyas program, the fans’ suffering, or his own legacy in the sport. The once promised “change” is severely lacking a year later, and that broken promise can’t be swept under a rug in Healy.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
Proposed boundaries for Rosemount Lewis Elementary released

The Prince William County Schools committee tasked with drawing potential boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School has released its recommendations, which would rezone hundreds of students from Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools into the new school set to open in the fall. On Wednesday night,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
InFive: Arrest in quintuple shooting, TJ investigations and a sunny day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police have charged a 20-year-old D.C. man in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and left four teens wounded in Dumfries. 4. Pedestrian bridge funds. Prince William County is receiving some federal help on its plans for...
DUMFRIES, VA
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Arlington Chamber seeks modernized bus service for Columbia Pike

As the 10th anniversary of the demise of the proposed but never inaugurated Columbia Pike streetcar project starts to loom over the horizon, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is pressing county officials to do more to improve transit service in the Columbia Pike corridor. In its 2023 policy priorities, the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park

Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE

