Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Beauty Supply Store To Open Second Shop Outside Of Bangor Mall On Stillwater
Good news for those who love to smell and feel good; Bangor's getting another Bath & Body Works store. This will be the second Bath & Body Works store in Bangor for the company. The original store has been located inside the Bangor Mall for years. The new shop will...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
‘Bully’ Buck Loses Antler During Spar at Brownville Deer Pantry
A short-lived spar, caught on camera, left one Maine buck down an antler. Feeding season is getting feisty at a Maine deer pantry. The Brownville Deer Pantry highlighted a small bout, caught on their livestream. In the clip, you can see the big "bully" buck square-up against a smaller fella. With one blow, the bigger buck lost one of his antlers, sending him running off.
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
City of Bangor Installs New Public EV Chargers
Two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed and are ready for public use in Bangor. One is at the Abbot Square parking lot, which is across from the Bangor Public Library. The second new charger is at the Pickering Square Parking Garage. The funds to install these...
Plane Diverted To Bangor Airport Thanks To Allegedly Drunken Duo
Drinking on flights; people do it, and for many different reasons. But when the drinking gets out of hand, the planes sometimes end up having to make a detour to land safely somewhere nearby so that those who are drinking can be dealt with. That's apparently what happened this past...
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]
The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
Pizza & Whoopie Pie Train Rides In Unity Are Back For 2023
What happens when you combine three really cool things? You get a great Saturday adventure that the whole family can enjoy. Celebrating over 150 years of railroading, the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad offers some fun weekend trips from their location in Unity. Just about every weekend, they host fun events, and if you haven’t had the pleasure of a good train ride, this is right up your alley. It really is a treat to experience this, and it can really make a great Saturday road trip. The sights and beauty of the state of Maine are on full display when you take this exciting experience.
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
Late-Week Storm to Bring Wintry Mix to Bangor + Downeast
Slick conditions are in the forecast for the Bangor and Downeast areas, overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The storm moves into the state throughout the overnight hours. The Bangor area will likely see mainly snow overnight, mixing with sleet at times throughout the day Thursday. Coastal and Downeast areas will likely see a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
Maine Man Died When His UTV Broke Through the Ice in Smithfield
The Maine Warden Service has issued a warning about ice thickness after a man drowned in Smithfield when his utility terrain vehicle fell into North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, of Smithfield died early Sunday morning when he and three others were crossing North Pond at around 1:00. Meader's wife was one of the four in the UTV when it broke through the ice as they were returning home from visiting friends. The other three passengers were able to get out of the vehicle, but Meader was unable to get out before it became submerged.
70-Year-Old Central Maine Woman Teaches Belly Dancing After Beating Cancer
Karen Ferroni is a Maine woman that has not only conquered cancer, but is now spreading body positivity and movement through the art of belly dancing. According to Central Maine, Karen is a retired Doctor and former Chief Medical Officer of a hospital in Mass, and if that's not enough, she is now a teacher of a very artistic and unique form of dancing.
WMTW
Icy commute in Maine Thursday morning
Look for rain to begin this evening but as the temperature drops overnight the rain will turn to freezing rain, sleet and even a little snow. That transition will happen around midnight through the Augusta area and closer to daybreak across the south. The coast will be a mix of freezing rain and sleet while the mountains will be mostly snow with some sleet too.
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
First 2023 New Year’s Baby Born at Bangor Hospital
Congratulations to the proud parents of Bangor's first New Year's baby in 2023. Candace Godwin and Alec Buzzell from Bangor are the parents of a baby boy weighing 8 lbs, 2 oz and 21.5 inches long. The baby boy was born at 2:20 pm on January 1, according to a release from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
