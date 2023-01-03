Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
wrestlingrumors.net
Even Them? How WWE Is Going Incredibly Far To Protect Uncle Howdy’s Secret
That’s some dedication. There are all kinds of ways to present a new wrestler but one of the most consistently used over the year is a mask. A new star will appear but there is no way of knowing who is behind the mask, leading to quite a bit of intrigue. WWE is utilizing the idea again today, but this time around they are doing something pretty unique with the concept.
wrestlingrumors.net
Reserved For Him: Here’s How WWE Treated John Cena Very Differently During His Return
He has earned it. There have been a lot of wrestlers over the years and many of them do not stand out for the most part. It takes someone special to receive additionally positive treatment but in most cases, they have earned the status. That was the case last week when an all time great made a return, and now we know just how differently he was treated upon return.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: WWE Star Makes Long Awaited In-Ring Debut On SmackDown
There’s a first time for everyone. WWE has a lot of talented wrestlers on its roster and that can make it difficult to find something for all of them to do. Some of them are left doing one specific thing over and over but a little versatility can go a long way. Being able to do multiple things makes you more valuable and that was on display this week as someone got to do something new.
wrestlingrumors.net
Over There: WWE Taking Annual Event To London Later This Year
Across the sea. WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world and is truly an international promotion. You will regularly see WWE going around the world to showcase their talents wherever they can, which leads to a variety of interesting shows. Now one of the bigger shows of the year is going overseas for the first time ever to really give the fans a treat.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
wrestlingrumors.net
Feel The Glow? Here’s The Latest On Naomi’s WWE Status
One more run? WWE has seen several wrestlers coming and going from the company in recent months as the roster has dramatically changed. There have been multiple reasons for wrestlers to leave, but two of the most prominent left on their own accord. One of them has since settled elsewhere, but the other might be still have a chance to return to WWE if things go another way.
Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first public comments since on-field cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…
wrestlingrumors.net
Impact Wrestling Results – January 5, 2023
Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida. We’re back after last week’s Best Of 2022 event with the first show of 2023. That means we are just over a week away from Hard To Kill and the card is mostly set. There is always room for a little more effort though and now we might be getting to do just that. If nothing else, getting some of the lower card built up should help so let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
We are less than a month away from the Royal Rumble as we are officially in the new year. That means we should be in for some fun tonight and there is certainly a big main event. This week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Drew McIntyre/Sheamus in a match that was originally scheduled for last month. Let’s get to it.
Comments / 0