dailybadgerbulletin.com
New Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott: ‘Absolutely ready for this’
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay’s new fire chief is now officially in office. Matthew Knott replaced former fire chief and longtime firefighter David Litton, who was in fire services for more than 40 years. When you take the reins from someone, it can be a tall...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Could passenger trains return to Green Bay?. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford’s office says city leaders from Green Bay, Kaukauna, Appleton, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac submitted a “joint letter of interest” to show their interest in add Amtrak train service in their cities through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Gamblers score twice in the third to beat Dubuque Fighting Saints – The Rink Live
The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Dubuque Fighting Saints 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Green Bay pulled away in the third to claim a victory. The Gamblers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nicholas VanTassell. Barrett Hall and Eli Sebastian assisted.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
High School Sports Roundup 1/5 | WFRV Local 5
(WFRV) – On a busy Thursday night of high school sports, a pair of lakeshore-area basketball games and a much-anticipated wrestling dual made the highlights. In boys hoops, Kiel scored a big nonconference win over Kewaunee, edging the Storm 45-44. The teams were neck and neck throughout. On the...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Genevieve M. Dycus Obituary – Green Bay Press-Gazette
Genevieve M. Dycus, age 84, of Menasha, formerly of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 with her family at her side. She was born February 4, 1938, on the Lac du Flambeau Indian Reservation, daughter of the late Simon and Frances (LaBarge) Soulier. Genevieve moved to Milwaukee with her mom and her brother when she was 12 years old. There she met the love of her life, Carl Ray. At the age of 15, she caught his eye exiting a five and dime store dressed in cowgirl apparel. He was immediately smitten with her and introduced himself. Her feelings were mutual and they married February 27, 1954 in Milwaukee. They began their family shortly after with the birth of their son, Dennis. They faced the ultimate test of their love, when Denny died at the age of 6, after a 2 year battle with Leukemia. Altogether, they were blessed with 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and they became known as “Grandma Duckie”. When Carl became ill with Alzheimer’s, Genevieve was a steady caregiver until the end of his life, earning her the name “Sweet Genevieve” from him. Genevieve and Carl shared 59 loving years of marriage before he passed away on, August 17, 2013. Genevieve was a talented cook, especially known for her famous fried chicken and cheesecake. Her meals were always from scratch and from the heart-she never used a recipe. She loved to entertain and her greatest joy was a houseful of family and friends. For many years she hosted her children and grandchildren for Sunday dinner. Her smile couldn’t be brighter when she was with her family. She also enjoyed crafting, shopping, Scrabble and puzzles (always missing a piece). In her younger years she enjoyed bowling in leagues with her friends and with Carl. She never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. If you met her, you loved her. Genevieve was a selfless person, always putting the needs of others before her own and she will be deeply missed by her family Genevieve is survived by 4 of her children: Cheryl (Debra) Dycus-Piontek, Gerald Dycus, Dale (Lori) Dycus and Lisah (Dan) VanderHeiden; 9 grandchildren: Zachary (Nicole) Schultz, Amanda (Adam) Waeghe, Corey, Logan and Jordan Dycus, Cade (Jenny) VanderHeiden, Nathan (Amanda) VanderHeiden and Ryker VanderHeiden and Emerson Dycus and 7 great-grandchildren: Hailey and Brayden Schultz, Ellison, Sloane and Adalyne Waeghe and Caden and Evelynn Vander Heiden. She is further survived by sisters-in-law: Mary Jenkins, Ann Pittman, Willa Dean (Skipper) Gibson, Sharon Soulier, and Norma Soulier as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by 2 children, Dennis Ray Dycus and Theresa Schultz; 13 siblings and son-in-law, Will Schultz. Mom, there’s a light within you that shines on everyone around you. No one can smile your smile, laugh your laugh, be wonderful in the way that is so uniquely you. That is what we love about you. Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI), Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘To get revenge’: Green Bay woman admits to making false 911 calls on ex-boyfriend, facing 20 charges
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Green Bay was officially charged in court, after allegedly making numerous false 911 calls on her ex-boyfriend. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Holly Arcand is facing 20 charges related to multiple incidents where she allegedly wrongly called 911. On December 6, a deputy was assigned to the case as there was a weapons call for a residence on Seville Drive.
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
