Marshall County, IL

1470 WMBD

Galena Road home destroyed by fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A fire caused a home on Galena Road to have to be destroyed. Peoria firefighters say crews were called to a home near Galena and Derby Roads at 10:00 p.m. Friday, and spent two and a half hours getting the blaze under control, as the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One injured after Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Eureka man arrested for terrorist threat

EUREKA (25 News Now) - Members of the Eureka Police Department have arrested a resident they claim was making a terrorist threat to local schools. According to police, Jared Cochran, 39, made a threat he would harm a family member with a firearm at a school function. After an investigation, he was arrested on South Main Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He was subsequently interviewed and arrested.
EUREKA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

String of burglaries hits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
LEXINGTON, IL
walls102.com

Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County

MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

LEXINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Several Property thefts occurring in area

A rash of property crimes is taking place throughout the area including cars, guns, vehicles and items from garages. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says citizens need to exercise being a defensive property owner:. Karlin says we can prevent a significant number of crimes of opportunity by locking...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
DIXON, IL
25newsnow.com

February trial date set for deadly shooting suspect

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old man accused of murder over the Labor day weekend said he’s not guilty. 24-year-old Domonicue Linwood made the plea virtually from the Peoria County Jail during his arraignment Thursday. His family looked on from the courtroom gallery as well as a private attorney Anthony Burch from Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PPD searching for suspects after armed robbery of business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are searching for two suspects after a business was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. According to a department press release, officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Starr at 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday in regards to an armed robbery of a business.
PEORIA, IL

