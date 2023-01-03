ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham Zoo hosts Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A flashy, fun and educational event is lighting up the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo is hosting Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration. Visitors will be able to learn different facts about animals from larger-than-life lanterns illuminating the zoo until Jan. 16. Birmingham Zoo CEO and President Chris Pfefferkorn says the event […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Plans ‘Safe Sleep’ Program with 100 Micro-Shelters

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday will consider a shelter program that will provide 100 sleeping units for those who are homeless, according to city officials. Each of the units under the “Home for All” program will be lockable and feature a heating and cooling system, as well as a desk. It can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters, according to the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

The Best Biscuits in Birmingham

If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama

A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless

The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Balloon release honors Cameron Prince

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Mild Saturday ahead of a soaking wet Sunday

A mostly clear sky gives a good view of the Full Wolf Moon on a chilly night, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger

At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Upcoming hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals are hosting several upcoming hiring events January 10 and 12. The Brookwood event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The Princeton event will take place from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Greater Birmingham Humane Society getting more animal abuse calls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is sharing information about someone in Bessemer attempting to poison puppies. They say someone tried feeding the seven week old puppies antifreeze. Some puppies did ingest the poison and one died. Thanks to a Good Samaritan, that puppy and others are...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind

This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy