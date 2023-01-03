Read full article on original website
Birmingham Zoo hosts Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A flashy, fun and educational event is lighting up the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo is hosting Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration. Visitors will be able to learn different facts about animals from larger-than-life lanterns illuminating the zoo until Jan. 16. Birmingham Zoo CEO and President Chris Pfefferkorn says the event […]
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Plans ‘Safe Sleep’ Program with 100 Micro-Shelters
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday will consider a shelter program that will provide 100 sleeping units for those who are homeless, according to city officials. Each of the units under the “Home for All” program will be lockable and feature a heating and cooling system, as well as a desk. It can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters, according to the city.
momcollective.com
The Best Biscuits in Birmingham
If you live in the south, chances are, you love biscuits. And not just any biscuit will do! You must have the perfect combination of ingredients to get that tender, flaky, fluffy goodness that many of us look forward to on our breakfast plates. Thankfully, y. ou can find some...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
wbrc.com
Balloon release honors Cameron Prince
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
Billboard king Alexander Shunnarah is taking over Birmingham’s skyline
A familiar face is taking a familiar spot on the Birmingham skyline. Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah will adorn the billboard atop the Two North 20th Building - one of the largest billboards in the state. The 179-by 25-foot sign on top of the 17-story building at Morris Avenue is...
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken. So,...
wvtm13.com
Mild Saturday ahead of a soaking wet Sunday
A mostly clear sky gives a good view of the Full Wolf Moon on a chilly night, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest.
wbhm.org
An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger
At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
wbrc.com
Upcoming hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals are hosting several upcoming hiring events January 10 and 12. The Brookwood event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The Princeton event will take place from...
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham Humane Society getting more animal abuse calls
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is sharing information about someone in Bessemer attempting to poison puppies. They say someone tried feeding the seven week old puppies antifreeze. Some puppies did ingest the poison and one died. Thanks to a Good Samaritan, that puppy and others are...
wvtm13.com
Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind
This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
wtvy.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
