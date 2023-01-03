Read full article on original website
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecast. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Shop local vendors at Winter HarborMarket
Know where your food comes from and shop the dozens of local vendors at the Kenosha Winter Harbor Market. Pickup local produce (some organic) from Wright Way Farm, Creator Farms, Van Laar’s Fruit Farm and Wayne Miller Orchard. Find locally raised meats, poultry and eggs at Sherwood Game Farm and Adoption Acres, and cheeses at Stamper Cheese.
Frosty Fest in Gurnee happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to get in on some frosty fun in Gurnee. The city is hosting its Frosty Fest Saturday -- transforming Viking Park into a winter wonderland. Guests are invited to play winter sports, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s'mores by the campfire, and more. The event runs from 10:30a to 1 p.m. near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road. Entry is free. Food and activities are an additional fee.
31-hour full freeway closure planned for I-41 this weekend
31-hour full freeway closure planned for I-41 this weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend, Friday January 6 until Sunday January 8. The Wisconsin Department of...
Timothy and Mary Tennyson to mark 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 12
Timothy and Mary Tennyson of Kenosha will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 12. Tim Tennyson met Mary Nordlund at Calvary Temple Church in Waukegan, Ill., in 1960. They married at Calvary Temple on Jan. 12, 1963. They lived in Waukegan and Beach Park, Ill., for the first 38...
Man critically injured after arm gets stuck in farming equipment in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was critically injured after his arm got stuck in farming equipment Friday afternoon in Kane County, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, 40, of Waterman, got his arm stuck in farming equipment around 4:50 p.m. in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in unincorporated Big Rock Township. This […]
Racine students collecting cereal for world record attempt
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Red Apple Elementary School students in Racine are looking to break a world record with a breakfast treat. During the 2020-2021 school year, the kids collected 2,300 boxes of cereal and set them up like giant dominoes running long chains through the school. This year, school officials say they hope to collect 6,500 boxes for another world record attempt for cereal box dominoes on Friday, Feb. 3.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kenosha
Kenosha might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kenosha.
Shalom Center names Dave Gleason to lead marketing and fund development efforts
The Shalom Center has named Dave Gleason as director of marketing and fund development for the growing nonprofit devoted to providing emergency food, shelter and guidance to the Kenosha community. Gleason, an experienced marketing professional, owned and operated his own marketing firm for over 30 years in Kenosha. This new...
Sandra ‘Sandi’ Nylander, 73, Passes Away in Wisconsin
Sandra “Sandi” A. Nylander, 73, died Dec. 29, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha with her husband by her side. Born in Racine on Nov. 23, 1949, Sandi was the daughter of Bernard and Harriet Schutten. She was a godmother to Jason Smith, John Winston, and Tre Hatfield and served as a caregiver for two generations.
Round Lake Beach man charged with driving drunk, causing rollover crash that killed 2 men in Round Lake
A Round Lake Beach man has been arrested after being charged with driving drunk and causing a high-speed rollover crash that killed two Lake County men in Round Lake in 2020. Jose S. Aguirre, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts […]
Gurnee Mills Outlet Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Another great option for cheap shopping in Chicago is the Gurnee Mills Outlet Mall, which is about an hour from downtown by car. It is another great outlet option in Chicago, because although it does not have luxury stores like Fashion Outlets, there are quite interesting brands with very good prices. Among the most recognized brands that you can find are the Spanish Zara, as well as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, the Off Broadway shoe store, Victoria's Secret and the Lego Store.
Not-so-Happy New Year? 3 charged with firing guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago — Every year, Chicago police leaders ask the public not to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. And, every year, in the city where some people show little restraint with firearms at any time, gunfire rattles the town at midnight on January 1.
Carmela Tarsitano
KENOSHA – Carmela Tarsitano, age 91, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home in Kenosha. Born on September 18, 1931 in Rende, province of Cosenza, Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Innocenza (Chiappetta) Bruno. On April 7, 1951 she was united...
Local man who threw brick that seriously injured Kenosha officer during 2020 riots sentenced in federal court to five years in prison
MILWAUKEE – A Kenosha man who threw a brick that struck a Kenosha police captain during the riots following the Jacob Blake shooting in August 2020 was sentenced Thursday in federal court to five years in prison and three years’ supervised release. Ashton L. Howard, 29, faced a...
Police investigate after shots fired in Lake in the Hills; no injuries reported
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a property in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Deer Path Road around 6:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Responding officers...
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
Iowa CNH Offers Striking Workers “Best, And Final Offer”
After eight months, the 400 union workers that have been on strike at the CNH Industrial pant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer. Over 400 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.
Owner reunited with French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Prayers were answered for a dog owner Wednesday night after being reunited with her French bulldog, who went missing for weeks after being stolen. The owner dog credits the help from the community and social media for touching homecoming. “I’m just really grateful that she’s...
Racine man charged with attempted homicide after shooting a man 5-6 times on Dec. 21
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas.
