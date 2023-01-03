Read full article on original website
Related
wellsboroathletics.com
Dominick Foul Shot Sinks Hornets In Berguson Trophy Game
A foul shot by North Penn-Mansfield's Karson Dominick with 2.9 seconds remaining sunk Wellsboro's hopes of erasing a three-game losing streak in a 48-47 loss in the Margaret (Peg) Berguson Memorial Trophy Game on Friday, January 6. Tied at 47-all after a pair of Conner Adams foul shots with 23.9...
wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Drop Non-League Match To Lewisburg
The Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team dropped their 5th consecutive match, falling 54-21 to Lewisburg, on Friday, January 6. Lewisburg took the opening two matches, winning at both 160 lbs. and 172 lbs. to jump out to an early 12-0 lead. The Hornets came back to tie it up at 12 as sophomore Ryder Bowen pinned Derek Shedleski in 4:36 at 189 lbs. and freshman Hayden Stevens pinned Evan Frederick in 4:55 at 215 lbs. The Green Dragons then took the next 7 matches, scoring 6 pins and a forfeit, to lead 54-12.
Comments / 0