The Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team dropped their 5th consecutive match, falling 54-21 to Lewisburg, on Friday, January 6. Lewisburg took the opening two matches, winning at both 160 lbs. and 172 lbs. to jump out to an early 12-0 lead. The Hornets came back to tie it up at 12 as sophomore Ryder Bowen pinned Derek Shedleski in 4:36 at 189 lbs. and freshman Hayden Stevens pinned Evan Frederick in 4:55 at 215 lbs. The Green Dragons then took the next 7 matches, scoring 6 pins and a forfeit, to lead 54-12.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO