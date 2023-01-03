Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Related
Corn Nation
Friday Flakes: Nebraska Hosting a Big OL Transfer Portal Visitor This Weekend
Well Matt Rhule heard your screams in the wind as they will be hosting Stanford Offensive Tackle Walter Rouse. At 6’6” 278 lbs and logged a ton of experience in the Pac-12 at Stanford. He played in 40 games and logged 2,552 snaps for the Cardinal. Everybody’s favorite...
Corn Nation
Five Heart Podcast 310: B1G Greater Than SEC and Our Recruiting Class
On this episode of the Five Heart Podcast, Greg and Jon discuss the Big Ten’s clear superiority over other conferences, especially the SEC. How can that be?. We hate each other. We don’t rally around the sole survivor and chant B-I-G! B-I-G! We partake of the timeless act of schadenfreude. We revel in our rivals’ misery.
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds Texas high school coach Bob Wager to staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s staff is being bolstered with the addition of a high school football coach from Texas. Bob Wager, a coach at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, will serve as the Huskers’ tight end coach. Similar to head coach Matt Rhule’s other hires,...
Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023
The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
Former Virginia WR set to visit Nebraska this weekend
Nebraska is seeking help at the wide receiver position and will host former Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp. Kemp confirmed the Friday through Sunday trip to Husker247 on Thursday morning after the Huskers began reaching out at the start of the week after Kemp entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30.
Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl
Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Finalize 2023 Recruiting Class
The Huskers recently finalized their 2023 recruiting class, a very large class for wrestling. With 12 incoming high school seniors as well as one transfer that’s already on campus, Nebraska will again be a very young team next season. As it stands right now, Nebraska has 33 wrestlers on...
Kearney Hub
Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract
Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
Rating the Husker ’23 Class
As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state
KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.
Former Nebraska prep standout Ellsworth joins Huskers as analyst
A familiar name in Nebraska high school football circles is returning home to serve as an analyst on Matt Rhule’s staff. Former Grand Island Northwest quarterback Christian Ellsworth will works as an analyst, specifically working with quarterbacks and the passing game alongside offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield.
Greg Smith on Nebraska and Wisconsin similarities
Greg Smith a senior recruiting analyst at Inside Nebraska, part of the @Rivals network and Steve “Sparky” Fifer discuss the similarites between the football programs at Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
Corn Nation
BOOM!! Georgia DB Ethan Nation is N!!!
It took a little extra time, but the Huskers locked down a defensive back from Georgia. Ethan Nation is a 5’11” 165 lb recruit rated as three stars for both Rivals and 247. Here is the video (not great audio quality) of him committing during a break in...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Michigan State Spartans Game Thread
Where: Breslin Center (14,759) - East Lansing, Michigan. Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington. Also available...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Iowa Fans Praying For The McCaffery Family Tonight
On Tuesday night, Iowa basketball player Patrick McCaffery announced he's taking a leave of absence from the program. The son of head coach Fran McCaffery, Pat said he's been struggling with his anxiety. As such, he hasn't been able to prepare and play the way he wants, which is why he's taking some time away.
Corn Nation
BOOM! Cameron Lenhardt of Florida Joins Nebraska’s 2023 Recruiting Class - Four Star Defensive End
This one has gone back and forth and back and forth and back and forth for a while. Finally, Cameron Lenhardt has chosen his new home and it happens to be in Lincoln, NE. Lenhardt is from New Jersey but attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. He announced his commitment today at the Under Armor All-American Game.
doniphanherald.com
Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring
If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023. Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022
People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
Comments / 0