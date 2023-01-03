Read full article on original website
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
Next Target: WWE Reportedly Interested In 40 Year Old Second Generation Star
On the radar. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in the world who have nothing to do with WE. Those wrestlers often grow a following and reputation of their own and that can be enough to get WWE’s attention. WWE will often go after wrestlers from other promotions and that seems to be what they are trying to do now with a pair of second generation international stars.
WATCH: WWE Runs Surprise Attack Angle After This Week’s SmackDown
That’s up next. There are several types of wrestlers and some of them work well together, with their styles meshing. That can make for some of the most entertaining matches around, especially if you have wrestlers who are good at what they do in the first place. It seems that WWE is setting up what could be an interesting match between wrestlers who could work well together.
Farewell? Weekly Wrestling Series Seems To Be Coming To An End
One less? Wrestling has been around for a very long time and a lot of that time has seen it airing on television. It makes all the sense in the world as anyone can watch a wrestling match and get the basic idea. There are all kinds of ways to present wrestling and different promotions around the world have showcased it in varying styles. Now though, we might not be seeing one of them again.
WATCH: WWE Stable Turns Heel In Surprise Switch On SmackDown
They switched. Stables are an interesting concept in wrestling as you can have a bunch of wrestlers together in one group to let them get more television time. That can cause a lot to change at once if the entire group does something different. That seems to be the case this week, as a team of wrestlers is now going in a rather different direction for the first time in this place.
Reserved For Him: Here’s How WWE Treated John Cena Very Differently During His Return
He has earned it. There have been a lot of wrestlers over the years and many of them do not stand out for the most part. It takes someone special to receive additionally positive treatment but in most cases, they have earned the status. That was the case last week when an all time great made a return, and now we know just how differently he was treated upon return.
Legendary boxer Christy Martin shares story of abuse, hope, perseverance
A year after she claimed the 2009 World Boxing Club’s super welterweight title, the hall of famer’s personal battles with domestic violence were also thrust into the limelight.
Kurt Angle Almost Drowned On Recent Vacation
That’s not good. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently told a story on his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, about how he almost drowned on a recent vacation to Florida. “We went to Miami, Florida,” Angle said. “The temperature was 80 degrees. We spent so much time on the beach. They had a wonderful pool at the hotel. It was a blast. I actually took my kids jet skiing. My first kid that I put on the back for me to ride them because they’re too young to drive themselves, I put her on the back and we went out, and when I went to make a turn, I slowed down and stopped, I wanted to make a turn and I didn’t put the accelerator on when I was turning and we flipped over. We went into the ocean.”
Feel The Glow? Here’s The Latest On Naomi’s WWE Status
One more run? WWE has seen several wrestlers coming and going from the company in recent months as the roster has dramatically changed. There have been multiple reasons for wrestlers to leave, but two of the most prominent left on their own accord. One of them has since settled elsewhere, but the other might be still have a chance to return to WWE if things go another way.
Not Welcome: Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon Wanting Back In WWE (It’s Not Good)
It doesn’t seem to be popular. The biggest wrestling story of the week so far has been Vince McMahon announcing that he is attempting to return to WWE after five months away. McMahon is planning to try to return to the Board of Directors and is threatening to block any media rights deal or sale of the company if he is not allowed. This is going to cause some backlash and it seems to have already begun.
On The Market: Former NXT Star Free Agent, WWE And More Companies Interested
On the market. The wrestling world moves very fast as wrestlers are often going from one promotion to another. Contracts have slowed some of this movement down, but those deals eventually expire, meaning things can get interesting again. That is the case again, as a former WWE wrestler is a free agent, despite being a reigning champion in another promotion.
Impact Wrestling Results – January 5, 2023
Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida. We’re back after last week’s Best Of 2022 event with the first show of 2023. That means we are just over a week away from Hard To Kill and the card is mostly set. There is always room for a little more effort though and now we might be getting to do just that. If nothing else, getting some of the lower card built up should help so let’s get to it.
There It Is: Vince McMahon Officially Returns To WWE Board Of Directors
That didn’t take long. To say that WWE is rapidly changing at this point would be a huge understatement as the major backstage pieces keep moving around. There were all kinds of changes last year, including one at the very top of the company. Now things have changed back in the other direction after a very short time, as the original boss is back in a huge way.
SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
We are less than a month away from the Royal Rumble as we are officially in the new year. That means we should be in for some fun tonight and there is certainly a big main event. This week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Drew McIntyre/Sheamus in a match that was originally scheduled for last month. Let’s get to it.
