Cleveland Jewish News
UAE requests emergency UN Security Council meeting after Israeli minister visits Temple Mount
The United Arab Emirates has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. The UAE submitted its request on behalf of the Arab League and at the behest of Jordan and the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid plans US trip to rally Jewish groups against Netanyahu
Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will try to enlist U.S. groups in his domestic political battles. Lapid already has...
Cleveland Jewish News
US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt condemn Israeli minister’s visit to Temple Mount
The Biden administration denounced Tuesday’s visit to the Temple Mount by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as “unacceptable.”. “The United States stands firmly for preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem. We oppose any unilateral actions that undercut the historic status quo. They are unacceptable,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Letters slam major Jewish organizations for criticizing Netanyahu government
The Eretz HaKodesh and Coalition for Jewish Values organizations criticized a letter — written by The Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization — which expressed concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. Netanyahu’s cabinet was...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council to meet over Ben-Gvir Temple Mount visit
The United Nations Security Council will convene on Thursday to discuss Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit earlier this week to Temple Mount. Israel had reportedly lobbied members of the forum to forgo the session, but is now focusing its diplomatic efforts on preventing censure of the Jewish state, whether a unanimous statement or a resolution (which would be unlikely to pass due to the United States’ veto power in the body).
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Cleveland Jewish News
US accuses Israel of ‘exacerbating tensions’ which could ‘lead to violence’
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price this week accused Israel of actions that could provoke Palestinian violence. “We are deeply concerned by the visit of the Israeli minister at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif. This visit has the potential of exacerbating tensions and lead to violence,” Price said. On Tuesday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s Justice Minister announces sweeping plan for judicial reform
Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced on Wednesday a far-reaching program for judicial reform, with an emphasis on reining in the Supreme Court. Levin’s call came as the Supreme Court was set to weigh in on whether Shas Party chairman Aryeh Deri could serve as a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Deri was convicted of tax offenses in February 2022, and as a result Netanyahu’s incoming government had to amend a law to allow him to serve as a minister.
Cleveland Jewish News
Oman, once thought to be next Abraham Accords signer, criminalizes relations with Israel
(JTA) — Just a few years ago, Oman was expected to be next in line after Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to sign onto the Abraham Accords normalization agreements with Israel. On Friday, the country’s parliament voted to criminalize any relations or interactions with “the Zionist...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Free market key to Israel’s military and diplomatic strength
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday outlined his government’s vision for the State of Israel, speaking at the World Betar Movement Jabotinsky Conference in Jerusalem. “The 37th government of Israel, which came into the world less than a week ago, is determined to go in the appropriate direction to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli democracy may not survive a ‘reform’ of its Supreme Court
(JTA) — On Dec. 29, Israel swore in Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth government. The Likud leader became Israel’s prime minister once more, and one week later, Israel’s long-anticipated judicial counterrevolution began. In the Knesset Wednesday, newly minted Justice Minister and Netanyahu confidant Yariv Levin unveiled a package...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council to meet on Israeli minister’s stroll around Judaism’s holiest site
The United Nations Security Council was set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. The United Arab Emirates submitted a request for the meeting on behalf of the Arab League and at the...
Cleveland Jewish News
2.67 million tourists visited Israel in 2022
Last year, 2,675,000 foreign tourists visited Israel, compared to 397,000 in 2021 and 831,000 in 2020, when international travel was curbed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue from incoming tourism in the past 12 months stood at just under $4 billion. Israel’s borders were only officially opened to incoming tourism...
Cleveland Jewish News
Parents are waking up to the Israeli education system’s anti-Jewish agenda
Concerned Israeli parents are complaining that their children aren’t learning even the basics of Judaism in the country’s public schools. Activists say the issue goes beyond a failure to teach, claiming that there’s a concerted effort to replace Jewish content with progressive material, financed largely by foreign actors. Still in its early stages, the movement echoes the fight against “wokeism” in the United States, where parents battle school boards over what they see as left-wing indoctrination of their children.
Cleveland Jewish News
Conference of Presidents condemns ‘latest disgraceful’ UN resolution on Israel
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Wednesday slammed the U.N. General Assembly for working to sanction Israel for protecting its civilian population. The Conference put out a statement condemning the U.N. body’s latest resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to investigate Israel. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian foreign minister, Israeli counterpart discuss bilateral ties
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday congratulated Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on his inauguration, according to a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. During their telephone discussion, the two ministers discussed a series of bilateral and regional issues, according to the statement. Cohen spoke “extensively” about Russia’s Jewish...
Six journalists reportedly held over footage of South Sudan’s president wetting himself
Six journalists have been detained by South Sudan security forces over viral footage of the country’s president apparently urinating on himself, a press freedom watchdog has reported. The clip, filmed during an official event, shows South Sudanese leader Salva Kiir standing for the national anthem, initially oblivious as a...
Cleveland Jewish News
The lobbying challenges
The new government taking shape in Israel is posing unprecedented challenges for its American friends and supporters. It is easily the most ultranationalist and ultrareligious in the nearly 75-year history of the Jewish state, and it won’t get the unconditional support some of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters demand and expect from the Diaspora.
Cleveland Jewish News
US: Iran turned down ‘ready to go’ nuclear deal
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price revealed on Tuesday that Iran had rejected a revised nuclear deal that was “essentially finished.”. “The point we’ve made is that the Iranians killed the opportunity for a swift return to mutual compliance with the [2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. They most recently did so in September when they turned their backs on a deal that was by all accounts essentially finalized, ready to go,” said Price.
