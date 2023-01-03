Read full article on original website
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
New on Netflix January 2023: The 11 best new movies, shows you can stream this month
The New Year brings new beginnings -- and a few new movies and shows to stream on Netflix. We found the 11 best options to watch while you need a break from your resolutions. Happy New Year!. The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale stars as a world-weary detective hired to...
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
‘1899’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season
There will no second season for mystery thriller series 1899. Netflix has canceled the series, from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who revealed the news on social media. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Hugh Grant Says He's "Married To James Bond" In 'Knives Out' Sequel Related Story 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Meet Young Lady Danbury In First Look Photo From 'Bridgerton' Prequel Series “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” co-showrunners bo Odar and Friese announced Monday on Odar’s Instagram account. “We would have loved to finish this incredible...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You
In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible. After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Wait, What Happened to Sofia Vergara on 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'?
When iconic actress Sofia Vergara is missing from a show that she's been on for a while, it's simply impossible not to notice her absence. So, where has Sofia been on America's Got Talent: All Stars? The Modern Family star has been an AGT judge since 2020, so her absence on the newest spinoff has been very apparent to fans of the competition series.
Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Hugh Jackman Begs Academy Not to ‘Validate Ryan Reynolds’ With ‘Spirited’ Oscar Nomination
Ryan Reynolds has earned himself a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for “Good Afternoon,” from his Christmas movie “Spirited” with Will Ferrell. But Hugh Jackman, who is preparing to star alongside Reynolds in the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel, hopes the Academy refrains from further boosting Reynolds’ ego with a nomination. “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman said jokingly in a video posted to Twitter. “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be...
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
EW.com
Mayim Bialik previews Leslie Jordan's Call Me Kat send-off: 'We found a way for him to live forever'
The Call Me Kat gang is saying goodbye to one of their own. This week, the Fox comedy — starring Mayim Bialik as the quirky owner of a cat café in Louisville, KY — will address the absence of Phil, the café's vivacious baker played by Leslie Jordan. The Emmy-winning actor, author, and expert Instagrammer passed away in October after a car accident, and his final episode of Call Me Kat aired last month. When the show returns from its holiday hiatus on Jan. 5, viewers will finally learn how Phil moves on from his old Kentucky home. The episode, appropriately titled "Philliam," also features guest star Vicki Lawrence — who co-starred with Jordan in the 2018 Fox comedy The Cool Kids — as Phil's much-discussed mama, Lurlene Crumpler. Watch an exclusive clip above.
House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)
Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
Romance Writer Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After She Supposedly Died by Suicide
Susan Meachen seemingly returned to social media this week after her death was announced in a Facebook post in October 2020 More than two years after romance writer Susan Meachen's death was announced on her Facebook page, she seemingly returned to the platform to reveal she is alive. Online friends and followers of Meachen believed she has been dead since late 2020, after someone claiming to be her daughter posted the news via her Facebook account, according to Insider and Rolling Stone. The post has since been deleted. The person claimed Meachen's...
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
NME
‘Wednesday’ could leave Netflix for season two
A potential second season of Wednesday could see the show leaving Netflix, some are speculating. According to Netflix, Wednesday racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week. This dethroned a record held by Stranger Things season four (with 335 million hours) as the best opening week for...
How Amazon Could 'Steal' Season 2 of Netflix's Hottest Show
When it comes to popular intellectual property, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming service, Prime Video, has really been coming up in the world. Sure, it's nowhere near as established as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report or Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. But the streamer has seen some success with original programming, from its early series like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to its far more cynical take on the comic book superhero genre "The Boys". Most recently, the streaming platform hit the IP big time when it produced "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power".
George Riley: the R&B songwriter and club kid who is switching on the joy
“That was like my angsty, sad, depression era, which I’m happy to say is now over,” George Riley says of her debut full-length project, 2022’s acclaimed Running in Waves. Written over a week in summer 2020, it was deliciously packed with diaristic turns of phrase detailing life challenges, evolving friendships and introspection; her uncategorisable music saw furious drum breaks, soulful vocals and mellow strings dancing for space. Take the stunning Time, a resounding manifesto in which Riley declares her boundaries and lists the things in life she holds dear: in-depth conversations, good weed, Camper shoes. Today she calls the song her attempt to “be in control where I haven’t been in control before”.
Is Netflix's 'The Circle' Casting for Season 6? Season 5 Contestant Dishes on Audition Process (EXCLUSIVE)
One month before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Netflix original competition series The Circle debuted on the streaming platform. Little did we know, within a matter of weeks, we’d have nothing to do but sit at home and inevitably tune in. Four seasons later, viewers are still...
