San Antonio, TX

FOX Sports

Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles Clippers (21-19, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (18-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

North Dakota faces South Dakota State, seeks to end 3-game skid

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-9, 2-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-10, 0-3 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota comes into the matchup with South Dakota State after losing three straight games. The Fightin' Hawks are 4-5 in home games. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit in rebounding with...
BROOKINGS, SD
FOX Sports

Timberwolves face the Rockets, look for 4th straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-29, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Houston. The Rockets are 5-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is...
HOUSTON, TX

