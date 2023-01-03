Read full article on original website
Two of Shrewsbury's former Sunderland players likely to miss FA Cup reunion
It might not be much of a reunion with Shrewsbury's former Sunderland players after all.
BBC
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat?
If Saturday's battling draw at Manchester City brought a sense of renewed optimism to Everton supporters, Tuesday's feeble defeat by Brighton left them staring at the prospect of a second successive, nerve-shredding battle against relegation - and raised further questions about the future of manager Frank Lampard. After falling behind...
BBC
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
BBC
Time for Guardiola to show his bench strength earlier?
"I'm absolutely fuming with Pep Guardiola". That's how Manchester City fan Ken started his Big Match Verdict on BBC Radio Manchester after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton. Why? Substitutions - or rather, the lack of. Guardiola rolled the dice bringing on Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in the...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Arsenal Target Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea remain interested in signing Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk amid interest from Arsenal.
Luke O'Nien explains Premier League ambitions - and how he plans to get there with Sunderland
It's hard to keep Luke O'Nien down, and he is determined to climb all the way to the top with Sunderland.
Middlesbrough expecting Ross Stewart to sign a new Sunderland contract - report
Encouraging news for Sunderland as reason for Middlesbrough striker move revealed.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Ings, Mings, and Martinez’s golden glove!
What did Cole, Tom, and Seb make of Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Wednesday evening?. More importantly, what can be made of Villa’s form under Unai Emery, securing 10 out of a possible 15 points?. With a very slow start during the...
BBC
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
‘I am a big boy’: Lampard demands Everton show courage in survival fight
Frank Lampard says the stark reality of Everton’s situation is that he and the team are in a fight for survival and must show “big balls” to drag themselves out of the mire. The Everton manager heads to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday under...
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC
Aaron Pressley: Accrington Stanley sign Brentford striker on loan
Brentford have loaned striker Aaron Pressley to Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the season. Pressley, the son of former Hearts defender Steven, has played three senior games for his parent club. He is yet to figure at Premier League level but did play in the Championship, and scored four...
Manchester United Want To Keep Scott McTominay Despite Newcastle Interest
Manchester United are preparing to keep ahold of Scott McTominay despite interest from Newcastle United.
Kristjan Speakman: Ellis Simms 'bitterly disappointed' to leave Sunderland and could come back
Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed how Ellis Simms felt about Everton recall.
BBC
Max Watters: Barnsley sign Cardiff City striker on loan
Barnsley have signed Cardiff City striker Max Watters on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Crawley two years ago but has only scored once in 22 league games. He was, however, more productive during a loan spell at League One club MK...
Report: Chelsea Could Try For Moises Caicedo In January
Moises Caicedo from Brighton is a player Chelsea remain interested in and the Blue's could even make a January move for the Ecuador midfielder.
BBC
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth - Three Things We Learned
Manchester United have continued their winning ways with a 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
