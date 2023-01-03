Read full article on original website
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
It Didn’t Work: Bryan Danielson Reveals How He Tried To Get Fired From WWE Job
He wanted out. There are all kinds of different WWE programs every week and not all of them involve actual wrestling. The company regularly features a variety of shows recapping recent action or focusing on interviews with wrestlers. Those shows have their own regular hosts, but a former one is now recalling a time when he was desperately trying to get off his own show.
She’s In: WWE Star Makes Long Awaited In-Ring Debut On SmackDown
There’s a first time for everyone. WWE has a lot of talented wrestlers on its roster and that can make it difficult to find something for all of them to do. Some of them are left doing one specific thing over and over but a little versatility can go a long way. Being able to do multiple things makes you more valuable and that was on display this week as someone got to do something new.
WATCH: WWE Stable Turns Heel In Surprise Switch On SmackDown
They switched. Stables are an interesting concept in wrestling as you can have a bunch of wrestlers together in one group to let them get more television time. That can cause a lot to change at once if the entire group does something different. That seems to be the case this week, as a team of wrestlers is now going in a rather different direction for the first time in this place.
Over There: WWE Taking Annual Event To London Later This Year
Across the sea. WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world and is truly an international promotion. You will regularly see WWE going around the world to showcase their talents wherever they can, which leads to a variety of interesting shows. Now one of the bigger shows of the year is going overseas for the first time ever to really give the fans a treat.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Not Welcome: Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon Wanting Back In WWE (It’s Not Good)
It doesn’t seem to be popular. The biggest wrestling story of the week so far has been Vince McMahon announcing that he is attempting to return to WWE after five months away. McMahon is planning to try to return to the Board of Directors and is threatening to block any media rights deal or sale of the company if he is not allowed. This is going to cause some backlash and it seems to have already begun.
Impact Wrestling Results – January 5, 2023
Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida. We’re back after last week’s Best Of 2022 event with the first show of 2023. That means we are just over a week away from Hard To Kill and the card is mostly set. There is always room for a little more effort though and now we might be getting to do just that. If nothing else, getting some of the lower card built up should help so let’s get to it.
There It Is: Vince McMahon Officially Returns To WWE Board Of Directors
That didn’t take long. To say that WWE is rapidly changing at this point would be a huge understatement as the major backstage pieces keep moving around. There were all kinds of changes last year, including one at the very top of the company. Now things have changed back in the other direction after a very short time, as the original boss is back in a huge way.
SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
We are less than a month away from the Royal Rumble as we are officially in the new year. That means we should be in for some fun tonight and there is certainly a big main event. This week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Drew McIntyre/Sheamus in a match that was originally scheduled for last month. Let’s get to it.
