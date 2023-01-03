Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
SFGate
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
John Brown scores, gives ball to Bills athletic trainer who gave Damar Hamlin CPR
Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington has been credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life. John Brown gave Kellington a game ball to thank him. The Bills wide receiver, an unlikely hero after being called up from the team's practice squad, made a spectacular diving 42-yard touchdown reception to put Buffalo up...
Browns S John Johnson III leaves field with apparent knee injury
In their final game of the season, injuries hit the Browns hard as they took on the Steelers. One of those injuries was to safety John Johnson III.
Bucs will enter playoffs with losing record after falling to Falcons
ATLANTA — The Bucs and coach Todd Bowles found themselves in a no-win situation Sunday. Having already been crowned NFC South champs and locked into the No. 4 seed, they had little to gain and very much to lose the longer they kept quarterback Tom Brady and other starters in an otherwise meaningless game against the Falcons.
Offensive Line Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU
Fitzgerald committed to a BYU over multiple FBS offers
