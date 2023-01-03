Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Reveals Part Of His Body That's Been Paralyzed For Almost 30 Years
While professional wrestling can often bring fans a great deal of joy, it's important to remember that these performers put their bodies on the line for our entertainment — sometimes taking on lifelong injuries because of it. On the latest installment of "Ask Arn Anything," the veteran wrestler revealed that he has long been dealing with paralysis in his left hand, and has had to learn to get by without its use.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reflects On The Great Muta's Career
The Great Muta will be retiring soon, participating in his final match ever later this month as he teams with Sting and new TNT Champion Darby Allin against opponents yet to be named. Muta has had a legendary career in Japan, however, that is not the only country where he made a name for himself. During the second half of the '80s and off and on through the '90s, he competed in the United States. While hosting "ARN," WWE Hall of Famer and WCW legend Arn Anderson reflected on the career of Muta, and how he believes Muta could have been a great babyface in the US.
411mania.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Allies With Brock & Arn Anderson On AEW Dark
Brian Pillman Jr. has a new set of allies in Brock & Arn Anderson as of this week’s AEW Dark. Tuesday’s show featured an interview in which Pillman, Brock, and Arn said they weren’t happy with how things had been going as of late. Pillman said that his mother always told him that if anyone was going to help guide his wrestling career, it would be Arn.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
nodq.com
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks is currently in Japan and it’s expected that she will be making an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naomi has also confirmed that she’s in Japan and it’s believed that she’ll be attending Wrestle Kingdom to support her tag team partner. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Naomi appear at the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
nodq.com
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Not Close To Signing A New Deal
All Elite Wrestling officially launched three years ago and The Young Bucks have been one of the key teams on the roster since day one. It was recently reported that AEW is looking to sign The Bucks to a new deal, but it doesn’t sound like talks have gotten very far at this point in time.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Officially Back In WWE
It looks like William Regal’s future in the wrestling business is assured following his exit from AEW at the end of 2022 according to a new report. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed in December 2022 that William Regal’s time in the company was drawing to a close and that the English star would be returning to WWE.
