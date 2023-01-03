Anchored by their tenacious defense and capitalizing on a balanced scoring attack, the JV-B squad defeated visiting Rocky River, earning their 2nd win (out of 3 contests) These games are a great opportunity for players to try moves and concepts they’ve been working on in practice and begin the process of adding them to their repertoire at a higher level in an effective manner.

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO