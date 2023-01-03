Read full article on original website
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
Is It Too Late to Buy General Mills' Stock?
The prospects of an economic downturn heavily weighed on financial markets in 2022. The S&P 500 index dropped 19% last year. But consumer staple stocks fared quite well amid the market sell-off. For instance, shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) surged 28% higher in 2022. This raises the question: Have...
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - QUAL, BLK, KO, MMC
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: QUAL) where we have detected an approximate $113.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 154,050,000 to 155,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of QUAL, in trading today Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) is up about 2.5%, Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is up about 1.6%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) is up by about 1.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the QUAL Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of QUAL, versus its 200 day moving average:
Down 46% in 2022, Is Micron Stock a Buy for 2023?
Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the cheaper semiconductor stocks investors can buy. In this video, I will determine whether buying Micron stock is an excellent idea. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023. 10 stocks we...
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
Why Wynn Resorts Stock Soared This Week
Week to date, shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) were up 12.7% as of 11:18 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator got a boost at the end of 2022, as China eased restrictions to Macau, which made up most of Wynn Resorts' total revenue before the pandemic.
Why Realty Income Can Keep Increasing Its Dividend
If the U.S. is heading into a recession, it pays to get defensive. Many sectors such as financial services will be hurt by increasing defaults, while consumer discretionary stocks will suffer as shoppers cut spending. Historically, defensive stocks have generally meant stalwarts like utilities and consumer-products companies because people always...
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
The Trade Desk Stock Q&A With Wall Street Investors
I provide a step-by-step walkthrough in this video of The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) conference call with Wall Street analysts. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023. Find out why Trade Desk is one of the 10 best...
Why Blackstone Stock Tumbled Nearly 19% in December
Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) plunged 18.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest factor weighing on shares of the leading alternative asset manager was a surge in redemption requests at its non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). That spooked investors and caused analysts to lower their expectations for the stock.
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally
For most growth-focused investors, the last year has been nothing short of brutal. The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% across the stretch and is off 35% from its high. And many companies with growth-dependent valuations have seen even more-staggering pullbacks. But as Albert Einstein said, "In the middle of difficulty,...
XBI, MDGL, ARWR, CYTK: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (Symbol: XBI) where we have detected an approximate $107.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 97,280,000 to 98,580,000). Among the largest underlying components of XBI, in trading today Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) is off about 1%, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) is down about 1.4%, and Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) is lower by about 0.9%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XBI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XBI, versus its 200 day moving average:
KLIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.39, changing hands as high as $46.66 per share. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
EXAS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.11, changing hands as low as $45.88 per share. EXACT Sciences Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will First Republic Bank (FRC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider First Republic Bank (FRC). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - West industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Could Climb 39% to 46%, According to Wall Street
If you're still looking for growth stocks to buy, congratulations on having nerves of steel. The Vanguard Growth ETF index is down about 35% below the all-time high it set last January. There's an old saying from philanthropist and investor Shelby Davis that goes: "You make most of your money...
CIXX vs. STEP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are likely familiar with CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) and StepStone Group Inc. (STEP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way...
SOXL, KESG: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES, where 10,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.8% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF...
