crypto-economy.com
Huobi to Axe 20% of Staff as Trading Volume Drops 23%
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi is reportedly planning to slash 20% of its workforce after reports of internal strife surfaced on social media. The trading volume of the exchange has also plunged 23% in the past 24 hours. The ongoing crypto bear market has already claimed several casualities over the past year....
crypto-economy.com
Galaxy Research: 2023 Will be a Hard Year in Terms of Venture Capital Investments
Galaxy Research recently released a report that stated that about $30 billion was invested in crypto and Web3 startups in 2022. Despite high-profile meltdowns and the FUD tsunami (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) that followed, the crypto venture capital world had a successful last year. Crypto researchers warn, however, that the funds may not be flowing as easily as they used to this year.
crypto-economy.com
Solana (SOL) ends the week on a high: almost 50% gain in 7 days
The considerable drop in prices eventually troubled a great number of investors as they suffered major losses. As of now, things have started to look increasingly positive for Solana (SOL) investors. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) is trading for approximately $12.99, signifying an increase of over 42.12% since last week. Moreover, Solana (SOL) has a total market cap of $4.77 billion. The token has continuously been on the rise for the previous few weeks.
crypto-economy.com
Mina Protocol Gives an Update on Q4 Ecosystem Roadmap
Mina Protocol has recently shared an update of considerable development in Q4 of 2022. Among them included adding custom token support. The protocol stated that custom tokens are now available. Furthermore, they are fully supported by the current version of SnarkyJS and Berkley testnet. Apart from that, Mina Protocol also shared information regarding the testing of zkApps. The Berkley testnet has been up and running with no issues since September. However, it was recently updated in November. The zkIgnite, cohort 0, has managed to seek the interest of a greater number of developers. As a result of such an initiative, testing activity on the protocol is expected to grow considerably.
