ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

Lyon County Commission’s first meeting of 2023 Thursday to be the final for longtime commissioner Scott Briggs

Purchases and financial matters will take precedence for Lyon County Commissioners during their first action meeting of 2023 Thursday morning. Lyon County Controller Dan Williams will present the 2023 KCAMP annual premium, totaling just over $372,000, along with the 2023 Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties Premium totaling just over $209,600 for commission approval. Williams will also submit a resolution to waive the GAAP Requirements in K.S.A. for the commission’s consideration.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 01-04-23

Newsmaker: Emporia Arts Center Director Dawn Young updates 2023 activities. Newsmaker 2: A Legislative preview with Kansas District 17 State Senator Jeff Longbine. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin

State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Newman Regional Health announces first baby of 2023

Newman Regional Health has its first baby of the year. Jaycion Tyrell Brooks Williams came into this world shortly after 8 am Tuesday. Williams was 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces and 20 inches long at birth. Williams’ parents are Alyssa Brooks and Vontrez Williams. Newman Regional Health delivered 348 babies...
adastraradio.com

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Picks Budget Director to Lead Department of Administration

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed her budget director to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration as she kicks off her second term. Adam Proffitt will take over the agency formerly led by DeAngela Burns-Wallace, whose last day is Friday. Proffitt has been the governor’s budget director for the past two years.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone

The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia chicken ordinance goes live

For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Hay load destroyed in Osage County fire

Osage County authorities had to battle a fire that developed on a hay-hauling truck Thursday. The incident developed along US Highway 75 about six miles north of Lyndon. Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis says nobody was hurt, but a load of 30-plus bales was destroyed as was the trailer. The estimated loss is anywhere from $4,500 to $9,000 just for the bales, depending on the type of hay involved.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Large fire near El Dorado prompts heavy emergency response

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large fire near El Dorado in Butler County drew a heavy emergency response that included firefighters from several area departments. Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed the fire was to a shop building and involved multiple explosions with air tanks in the burning structure. 12...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia High’s Koby Le to attend National Combine

Emporia High sophomore Koby Le gets to show his football skills this weekend. Le will be attending the National Combine at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He says attending this combine will get his name out there. Le has played two years for Emporia High. He also attended...
EMPORIA, KS
Government Technology

Kansas Cities, Counties React to Governor’s TikTok Ban

(TNS) — A ban on TikTok on state-owned devices doesn't immediately affect cities and municipalities that create content on the social media platform. Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices Wednesday. The ban, which goes into effect immediately, affects Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy