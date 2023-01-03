Read full article on original website
KVOE
Lyon County Commission’s first meeting of 2023 Thursday to be the final for longtime commissioner Scott Briggs
Purchases and financial matters will take precedence for Lyon County Commissioners during their first action meeting of 2023 Thursday morning. Lyon County Controller Dan Williams will present the 2023 KCAMP annual premium, totaling just over $372,000, along with the 2023 Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties Premium totaling just over $209,600 for commission approval. Williams will also submit a resolution to waive the GAAP Requirements in K.S.A. for the commission’s consideration.
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 01-04-23
Newsmaker: Emporia Arts Center Director Dawn Young updates 2023 activities. Newsmaker 2: A Legislative preview with Kansas District 17 State Senator Jeff Longbine. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance.
KVOE
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin
State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health announces first baby of 2023
Newman Regional Health has its first baby of the year. Jaycion Tyrell Brooks Williams came into this world shortly after 8 am Tuesday. Williams was 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces and 20 inches long at birth. Williams’ parents are Alyssa Brooks and Vontrez Williams. Newman Regional Health delivered 348 babies...
Stormont Vail Health says thank you to Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital
Stormont Vail Health has thanked their peers at Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital for assisting when the sterilizer equipment at the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital failed earlier this week. Through some collaboration, they were able to get needed surgical instruments sterilized and still maintain the surgical schedule.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Picks Budget Director to Lead Department of Administration
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed her budget director to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration as she kicks off her second term. Adam Proffitt will take over the agency formerly led by DeAngela Burns-Wallace, whose last day is Friday. Proffitt has been the governor’s budget director for the past two years.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone
The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia chicken ordinance goes live
For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste nixes public recycling due to illegal dumping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public recycling bins in Shawnee Co. will be pulled in due to illegal dumping and unrecyclable items, however, some sites will be transformed to accept cardboard only. Shawnee County Solid Waste says on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that it will no longer provide any single-stream recycling...
Junction City native will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Junction City native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on January 8. “I am...
KVOE
Hay load destroyed in Osage County fire
Osage County authorities had to battle a fire that developed on a hay-hauling truck Thursday. The incident developed along US Highway 75 about six miles north of Lyndon. Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis says nobody was hurt, but a load of 30-plus bales was destroyed as was the trailer. The estimated loss is anywhere from $4,500 to $9,000 just for the bales, depending on the type of hay involved.
KWCH.com
Large fire near El Dorado prompts heavy emergency response
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large fire near El Dorado in Butler County drew a heavy emergency response that included firefighters from several area departments. Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed the fire was to a shop building and involved multiple explosions with air tanks in the burning structure. 12...
KVOE
Emporia High boys swimming takes third in first meet of 2023; diving heads to Wichita North
The Emporia High boys swim team finished in third place in its home meet Thursday. Emporia High finished with 306 points behind Topeka Seaman and Topeka High. Coach Jamie Dawson says she saw some good swims from her younger swimmers. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson,...
KVOE
Emporia High’s Koby Le to attend National Combine
Emporia High sophomore Koby Le gets to show his football skills this weekend. Le will be attending the National Combine at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He says attending this combine will get his name out there. Le has played two years for Emporia High. He also attended...
kcur.org
Kansas lawmakers are heading back to Topeka. What are their plans for the 2023 session?
Next Monday, Kansas lawmakers will convene in the state capitol building for the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. Education, eliminating the state's food sales tax, and legalizing medical marijuana are just some of the items on this year's agenda. KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Dylan Lysen of...
Multiple crews battle fire in Butler County
Fire crews were called to a structure fire near Prospect, east of El Dorado. It happened in the 8oo block of southeast Pioneer Rd.
Government Technology
Kansas Cities, Counties React to Governor’s TikTok Ban
(TNS) — A ban on TikTok on state-owned devices doesn't immediately affect cities and municipalities that create content on the social media platform. Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices Wednesday. The ban, which goes into effect immediately, affects Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network.
KVOE
Emporia Police, Lyon County deputies report minimal DUI activity for New Year’s weekend
The New Year’s Eve weekend was not active for local law enforcement when it comes to DUI arrests. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported two DUI arrests, while Emporia Police reported one. There were actually more fireworks complaints than DUI arrests during the holiday weekend. Both officers and...
3 garages, 2 houses, car damaged by El Dorado fire
Three garages, two houses and a car were damaged by a fire in El Dorado late Wednesday afternoon.
