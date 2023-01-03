Alabama man charged after obscene material found on devices, police said

RemasterDirector_5122f8b34

An Alabama man has been charged with possession of obscene material, police said.

Russ Alan Miller, 57, of Decatur, Alabama, was arrested Monday at his residence following a weeks’ long investigation led to the discovery of obscene material allegedly depicting children under the age of 17 performing obscene acts for Miller.

Several electronic devices were confiscated as part of the investigation, Priceville police said.

Miller was held on $270,000 bond. Police said additional charges could be pending.