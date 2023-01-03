ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Alabama man charged after obscene material found on devices, police said

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCCmf_0k1onX0300
RemasterDirector_5122f8b34

An Alabama man has been charged with possession of obscene material, police said.

Russ Alan Miller, 57, of Decatur, Alabama, was arrested Monday at his residence following a weeks’ long investigation led to the discovery of obscene material allegedly depicting children under the age of 17 performing obscene acts for Miller.

Several electronic devices were confiscated as part of the investigation, Priceville police said.

Miller was held on $270,000 bond. Police said additional charges could be pending.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speakinoutweeklynews.net

ALABAMA WOMAN FOUND SHOT IN DRIVEWAY DEAD IN ACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POLICE SAY

On New Year’s Day 2022, Alexis Garth posted a photo with boyfriend Ky’ruan Yarbrough on Facebook in front of their new home in Athens. Exactly one year later, New Year’s Day 2023, Garth was found bleeding to death in the driveway of that home after police and family say Yarbrough shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
ATHENS, AL
WSFA

ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate. ADOC Law Enforcement Services officers are investigating the incident. The...
WAFF

Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating

A man serving time for a drug conviction was found dead in a central Alabama prison last week. Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27 at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts. Taylor, 39, was taken to the prison’s healthcare unit “where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Betts said.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed after car crashes, catches on fire in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Double Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was driving on Alabama 195 when the Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, stuck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. […]
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man accused of stealing credit union data, sharing on dark web fraud scheme

An Alabama has been arrested and charged with stealing personal information from members of a credit union where he worked and distributing the information on the dark web. Wade Hampton Helms, 34, of Arab, Alabama, was arrested on a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) warrant last week on one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices; eight counts of criminal use of personal identification information; 34 counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information; and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. All charges are felonies.
ARAB, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim in early Wednesday murder

UPDATE: Huntsville Police Department investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam. Stick with WAAY for updates. Huntsville Police are looking for whoever shot into an apartment and killed someone early Wednesday morning. It happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments off Lakefront Drive around 3 a.m. When officers got...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy