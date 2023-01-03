Watch Cristiano Ronaldo And His Family Arrive In Riyadh Ahead Of Al Nassr Unveiling

After flying to Saudi Arabia by private jet, Ronaldo and his loved ones exited their plane via a staircase decorated with a red carpet.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family touched down in Riyadh on Monday night ahead of the soccer star's grand unveiling as an Al Nassr player.

Al Nassr had announced earlier on Monday that Ronaldo would be officially unveiled at Mrsool Park the following day (Tuesday, January 3) at 7pm local time (11am EST).



The weather in Riyadh was rainy and Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was dressed in a woolly hat.

Once Ronaldo and his family reached the airport's terminal building, they were greeted with children dressed in Al Nassr jerseys who presented them with yellow flowers.

Ronaldo posed for photos with the children before later leaving the airport in a black SUV.

After being unveiled as an Al Nassr player, Ronaldo could make his Saudi Pro League debut on Thursday against Al-Ta'ee.

