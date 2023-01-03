ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer

A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

The Bachelor Season 27 Gives A Rose To Upstate New York

Another year means another season of “The Bachelor” on ABC. For Season 27, you can enjoy watching an Upstate New York native compete. According to Variety, this is the shows 27th season. Ahead of the premiere, the network has released all 30 women who will be contestants in the upcoming season with leading man Zach Shallcross.
Big Frog 104

First Responder Honored for the 3 Hats He Wears in the Community

If you know this guy, you know how busy he is in his community. And to him, it means so much more than that. He wears so many hats in his town, but we will start with his role as a fire fighter. Brandon has been with the Mohawk Fire Department for over 10 years. He is extremely proud to represent the station in any way he can.
MOHAWK, NY
Big Frog 104

The Food Network Is Wrong- Best Cheese Dish In New York Not In Upstate?

Who doesn't love cheese? The Food Network went on a quest to find the best cheese dish in every state. Honestly, New York they completely ignored Upstate. Let's review your favorite cheese dishes- Ooey gooey quesadillas, creamy bowls of macaroni and cheese, pizza piled high with extra cheese, and of course stringy mozzarella sticks to name a few. There are very few cravings that the cheese can’t satisfy.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York

These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy