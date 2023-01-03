Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
East Greenbush Hunter Illegally Kills 3 Deer, How Many Tickets Did He Get?
There are so many legal and ethical ways to hunt in the State of New York so why would someone harvest deer illegally and then lie about it? One individual from East Greenbush could answer that question after recently being caught. This case involves bait, crossbow and an investigation by...
Walmart Makes Major Change Across New York State, Impacts All
Walmart has confirmed a major change that will impact all shoppers at every store across New York State. Many are not happy. In 2019, the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned the use of single-use plastic bags in stores across the Empire State. Paper bags appear...
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
New York Hunter Busted For Illegally Killing Deer
A hunter in New York was busted for illegally killing a deer after he made a post on Facebook. Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation were alerted about a possible violation after some photos were shared on Facebook. According to the department's press release, Environmental Conservation officers from Palmateer...
Want to Clean Your Dirty Ride for Free in Central NY? Here’s How!
Why pay for a car wash when you can get an unlimited membership for free?. We all know winter is the worst when it comes to keeping you car or truck clean. That salt and grime collects all over, making your ride look in desperate need for a bath. Luckily...
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Central New York- Take 46 Days Off From Work In 2023 Only Using 18
Are you looking to take off more time from work in 2023? The only problem, you don't have that much vacation time? Here's a life hack every Central New York worker needs to know. Recently, a lifehack showing how to get 46 days off from work only using 18 days...
A Message to Every Delivery Driver in New York State, Thank You!
Every year the holiday season is a headache for delivery drivers. But for those in New York State, we know there are extra hurdles to deal with thanks to the weather and the varying demographics. With Christmas in the rearview, I think all delivery drivers and managers deserve a shout-out...
The Bachelor Season 27 Gives A Rose To Upstate New York
Another year means another season of “The Bachelor” on ABC. For Season 27, you can enjoy watching an Upstate New York native compete. According to Variety, this is the shows 27th season. Ahead of the premiere, the network has released all 30 women who will be contestants in the upcoming season with leading man Zach Shallcross.
First Responder Honored for the 3 Hats He Wears in the Community
If you know this guy, you know how busy he is in his community. And to him, it means so much more than that. He wears so many hats in his town, but we will start with his role as a fire fighter. Brandon has been with the Mohawk Fire Department for over 10 years. He is extremely proud to represent the station in any way he can.
The Food Network Is Wrong- Best Cheese Dish In New York Not In Upstate?
Who doesn't love cheese? The Food Network went on a quest to find the best cheese dish in every state. Honestly, New York they completely ignored Upstate. Let's review your favorite cheese dishes- Ooey gooey quesadillas, creamy bowls of macaroni and cheese, pizza piled high with extra cheese, and of course stringy mozzarella sticks to name a few. There are very few cravings that the cheese can’t satisfy.
Western New York Drivers Have Been Making A Huge Mistake
After years of making this winter mistake, people are telling us to stop. But if you live in Buffalo, New York, it may be difficult to change this habit. Admittedly, I have been doing this for years and have never had a problem personally, but maybe it’s time to change my ways before I do.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
