Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Cheeseburger Week Returns For Delicious Eats
Put those New Year’s resolutions on hold for seven days and celebrate all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week from January 22nd to January 28th. During Cheeseburger Week, presented by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce each January, Pasadena honors Lionel Sternberger’s genius in being the first to put cheese on a hamburger and serve it at the Rite Spot in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Theatre 360 Puts Out call for Thespians: Spring Session Registration Has Opens
Theatre 360 in Pasadena has opened the registration period for its “Spring Session 2023: And Scene!” acting workshop, which begins on Monday, Jan. 9. Sessions are from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. every Monday through April – a total of 16 weeks. Theatre 360 says participants should be aware they’re signing up for the full 16-week program when they register.
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’
pasadenanow.com
W. Bruce Cameron Discusses ‘Love, Clancy: Diary of a Good Dog’
Author, screenwriter and producer W. Bruce Cameron will discuss his book “Love, Clancy: Diary of a Good Dog” at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, starting at 7 p.m. You’ve probably never met someone like Clancy. He’s keeping a diary, he’s falling in love, there...
pasadenanow.com
Ninth Annual Yoga Expo Saturday
The Ninth Annual Yoga Expo will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Pasadena Convention Center, featuring local and national teachers. In this all-day yoga event, studios showcase their unique styles of mind and body practice. The Yoga Expo services as a platform to...
pasadenanow.com
Sequoyah’s Bamboo Class Add Color to Daycare House on a Rainy Day
Today in art class, Sequoyah School’s Bamboo Forest students decided to make “the most colorful drawing ever” to add some color to the Daycare House on a gray rainy day. “Thank you, Bamboo!”. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
pasadenanow.com
Enjoy Fresh Produce and Fresh Air at the Altadena Farmers’ Market
Altadena Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Jan. 11, is a certified market with 25 booths selling fresh fruits and vegetables as well as prepared and pre-packaged food that may be enjoyed onsite at the market setting of Loma Alta Park from 4 to 7 p.m. With a strong commitment to...
pasadenanow.com
Screenwriter Iris Yamashita Discusses Her ‘City Under One Roof’
Japanese-American screenwriter Iris Yamashita will speak about her book, “City Under One Roof,” at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan.10, 7 p.m. When a local teenager discovers a severed hand and foot washed up on the shore of the small town of Point Mettier, Alaska, Cara Kennedy is on the case. A detective from Anchorage, she has her own motives for investigating the possible murder in this isolated place, which can be accessed only by a tunnel. After a blizzard causes the tunnel to close indefinitely, Cara is stuck among the odd and suspicious residents of the town–all 205 of whom live in the same high-rise building and are as icy as the weather. Cara teams up with Point Mettier police officer Joe Barkowski, but before long the investigation is upended by fearsome gang members from a nearby native village. Haunted by her past, Cara soon discovers that everyone in this town has something to hide. Will she be able to unravel their secrets before she unravels?
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M
The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
pasadenanow.com
Explore Alverno Heights Academy Lower School!
Get to know Alverno Heights Academy’s dynamic and caring teachers and spend some time on its beautiful 13-acre campus as AHA staff and teachers answer your questions about learning and enrichment opportunities at Alverno Heights Academy Lower School. There are other opportunities for you to learn more about Alverno...
pasadenanow.com
Calling All 14-20 year Olds Interested In Fire Service Careers! The Pasadena Fire Dept. is Recruiting Explorers on Saturday
The Pasadena Fire Department is inviting all interested 14-20 years olds who want to learn about careers in the fire service to their Explorer program this Saturday, Jan. 7. In the Explorer recruitment program, interested teens can ask questions and see first hand all the opportunities that are available. “Recruitment...
pasadenanow.com
Data Platform Funnels Patient Feedback to Providers at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena
Huntington Hospital in Pasadena is participating in a six-month study which is expected to funnel positive feedback from patients back to the medical care providers. “Historically, the culture of patient experience surveying has been focused on identifying opportunities for improvement and uncovering patient concerns, rather than identifying and highlighting the positive aspects of patient experiences,” said Paul Jaglowski, Feedtrail’s co-founder and chief strategy officer to MedCity News.
pasadenanow.com
City Council to Discuss 710 Freeway Stub Working Group
The City Council will direct City staff regarding the creation of a working group to address future uses of the recently acquired former 710 freeway right-of-way “stub” property in West Pasadena. The Council’s action follows its September 19, 2022 receipt of a report detailing the process of planning...
pasadenanow.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, Minor Damage to Structure
A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
pasadenanow.com
Over $2 Million Raised in Fiscal Year 2022 by Special Tax to Fund Pasadena Libraries
The City of Pasadena collected a total of $2,845,175 during the fiscal year 2021-22 in Library Special Tax funds that are used to finance the maintenance and operation costs of the Pasadena Library System. The table above shows the detailed FY2022 report from Tim McDonald, Acting Director of Libraries and...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD: First Lottery of Open Enrollment is on Monday, January 9
Starting on Monday, January 9, 2023, new and continuing TK-12 PUSD students may apply for schools other than their neighborhood school or apply for a dual-language immersion program through the first lottery of the Open Enrollment process. Children of PUSD employees or City of Pasadena employees are also eligible to participate in the lottery along with families who missed the sibling/priority application period. The first lottery runs through Jan. 27, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.pusd.us/enroll.
pasadenanow.com
Winter Storm Brings Less Rain Than Expected
A strong Pacific storm that doused Pasadena rain and winds is moving out of the area Friday. The system dropped far less rain Thursday than originally expected as it quickly moved through the area. The main front of the “bomb cyclone” moved into the area overnight Wednesday, but forecasters said...
pasadenanow.com
Caltrans Vows to Minimize Noise, Traffic Impacts Related to Arroyo Seco Freeway Bridge Railing Replacement Project Construction
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on Thursday provided residents an overview of its plans related to the replacement of the bridge railing on the Arroyo Seco Bridge on State Route 134 over the Arroyo Seco in West Pasadena. The project will upgrade the railing to current state and federal...
pasadenanow.com
Light Rain Sunday Heralds Strong Storm Predictions for Monday, Tuesday
The series of rainstorms that has swept across the County since mid-December continues Sunday, with heavier rain in Pasadena forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Water-logged ground could produce increasing amounts of water and mud runoff. The Pasadena Fire Dept. reached out by Twitter...
pasadenanow.com
Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue to Plague Area, Police, Sheriff’s Department Plan Saturday Theft-Prevention Etching Event
The Pasadena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will take a step to combat the ongoing thefts of catalytic converters in our community. An etching program open to the public will be hosted by Toyota Pasadena, 3600 E. Foothill Blvd., from 8 to 2 p.m. on January 7 with no charge to the community and no appointment needed.
Comments / 0