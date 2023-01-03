ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Clinton Daily News

Thursday Headlines

- Obituary and notice of death for Mary Lou Clift, Debbie Nicholson, and Amanda Veal.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Wednesday Headlines

State, local, national news, sports, and more.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Debra Lee Nicholson

Funeral Services for Debra Lee Nicholson, 63, loving wife, mother, and Granny will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday January 7, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Oklahoma. The services will be officiated by Bro. Buck Nicholson and Mike Russell. Debra Lee (Goucher) Nicholson was born May 15,...
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Debbie Nicholson

Funeral services for Debbie Nicholson, 63, of Arapaho, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Broadway Heights Baptist Church in Clinton. She was born May 15, 1959, in Clinton. She died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her Arapaho home. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Isaac Crawford

Funeral Services for Isaac Crawford, 69, Custer City, OK resident will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, January 9, 2023, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Jerry Yoder. Burial will follow in the Custer City Masonic Cemetery in Custer City, OK under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CUSTER CITY, OK
Clinton Daily News

Mary Lou Clift

Funeral Services for Mary Lou (Howe) Clift, 89, Butler resident will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Dan Day. Burial will follow in the Butler Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Mary Lou (Howe) Snider-Clift was born June...
CLINTON, OK

