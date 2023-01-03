Funeral services for Debbie Nicholson, 63, of Arapaho, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Broadway Heights Baptist Church in Clinton. She was born May 15, 1959, in Clinton. She died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her Arapaho home. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

CLINTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO