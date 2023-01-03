Read full article on original website
Thursday Headlines
- Obituary and notice of death for Mary Lou Clift, Debbie Nicholson, and Amanda Veal.
Wednesday Headlines
Debra Lee Nicholson
Funeral Services for Debra Lee Nicholson, 63, loving wife, mother, and Granny will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday January 7, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Oklahoma. The services will be officiated by Bro. Buck Nicholson and Mike Russell. Debra Lee (Goucher) Nicholson was born May 15,...
Isaac Crawford
Funeral Services for Isaac Crawford, 69, Custer City, OK resident will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, January 9, 2023, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Jerry Yoder. Burial will follow in the Custer City Masonic Cemetery in Custer City, OK under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
Rascal Flatts’ singer stops by El Reno’s Sid’s Diner
A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
Mary Lou Clift
Funeral Services for Mary Lou (Howe) Clift, 89, Butler resident will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Dan Day. Burial will follow in the Butler Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Mary Lou (Howe) Snider-Clift was born June...
