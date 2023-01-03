ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire were reported on Shot Spotter. Upon arrival, officers began canvassing the area. They were then made aware of an individual that had been shot multiple times and was transported to UF Health.

The unknown man in his early 20s was pronounced deceased in the emergency room.

The scene was subsequently found, and police set up a parameter. Several individuals were located and detained for questioning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

