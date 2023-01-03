ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
Bonner County Daily Bee

Moving trucks keep coming to Idaho

Idaho was the second fastest growing state by population from 2010 through 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and continued to see growth through 2022 based on reports by privately owned moving companies. “Overall moving traffic slowed throughout most of the U.S. but remained busy in the Gem State...
IDAHO STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Top 25 Counties in Idaho with the Lowest Life Expectancy

We recently wrote about the counties in Idaho with the longest life expectancy, and today we’re sharing the counties in Idaho with the shortest life expectancy, according to Stacker. Which counties in Idaho have the shortest life expectancy? Let’s find out!. There’s a recent article from Stacker that...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho

10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idahoans Suck at Obeying this Road Rule that Could Lead to Death

Everybody seems to have some sort of road rage. It may be something small like being annoyed by someone leaving their blinker on or being cut off, or it may be that you naturally drive angry all the time. Unless drivers are driving exactly the way we do and prefer for them to, odds are you will end up irritated one way or another. There is one rule of the road that the residents of Idaho seem to be particularly bad at in the Magic Valley, and it could cost other drivers their lives if people don't fix it soon.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?

In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Cloudy and cold today but warmer temperatures are ahead

BOISE, Idaho — Mostly cloudy skies are expected across southwest Idaho today. Temperatures in Boise should stay in the 20s for much of the morning before reaching today's high of 34 degrees. High across the valley are expected to be in the low to mid-30s today. Clouds and dry...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Record catch wraps up big year for north-central Idaho fishing spot

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — While many Idaho anglers may have spent the recent cold December days ice fishing or looking for winter steelhead, Joey Walton was chasing a record for smallmouth bass. Walton had come close to the record several times earlier in the season, before setting out for...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
MOSCOW, ID

