ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Victim identified in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zzbj9_0k1okt2s00

Police have identified the victim in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023.

Dallas Police say a man named Dylan Reeves was found badly wounded in the driveway of a home on Mar Vista Trail in southwest Dallas. He say he died about 12:40 a.m. on New Years morning.

Police have an arrest warrant out in the name of Miguel Sereno who remains on the run.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advocatemag.com

Victim identified in Walnut Hill Lane shooting

Dallas police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with murder in a shooting Tuesday evening. Around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victim and the suspect were involved in a fight that escalated once the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin Blocker, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 dead, 2 injured in far north Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Police said three people are dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting near the Dallas/Richardson border. Officers arrived at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road just west of the Central Expressway around 4:40 a.m. Friday. They found five gunshot victims, including some in a car.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 8500 Lazy Acres Circle

On January 6, 2023, at about 4:30 AM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle. The preliminary investigation determined five people were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot. Three of the victims, two men and one woman, died at the scene. The two other victims, both adult males, were taken to a local hospital with one in critical and the other in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation. At this time, this does not appear to be a random shooting. The incident will be documented under case number 003132-2023.
fox4news.com

Dallas man who allegedly sold machine gun conversion devices on Instagram charged

DALLAS - A Dallas man who sold equipment that makes semiautomatic pistols fully automatic is facing multiple charges. 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley was indicted on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm on Dec. 28. Investigators say Ashley sold 'Glock switches' on Instagram. Glock switches can be installed onto...
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
FORT WORTH, TX
KLTV

Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Eddie Lopez's killer

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police say road rage took the life of a family man on his way home after playing a set with his band. Detectives say the shooter was in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. That car and the people in it are the...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy