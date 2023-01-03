Victim identified in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023

Police have identified the victim in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023.

Dallas Police say a man named Dylan Reeves was found badly wounded in the driveway of a home on Mar Vista Trail in southwest Dallas. He say he died about 12:40 a.m. on New Years morning.

Police have an arrest warrant out in the name of Miguel Sereno who remains on the run.

