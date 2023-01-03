ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Patrick Beverley Mistakes LeBron For Jesus Christ As He Throws A Lob All The Way To Heaven On The Fastbreak", NBA Fan Makes A Viral Post On Reddit

By Gautam Varier
 3 days ago

An NBA fan on Reddit roasted Patrick Beverley for his horrible lob pass to LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers were in search of a second-straight win when they headed to Charlotte to take on the Hornets, and they got it too. The Lakers came out on top 121-115 to improve to 16-21 on the season, and one individual stood out as usual.

LeBron James put in another excellent performance, as he finished with 43 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. It was the second-straight game in which he had scored over 40 points after finishing with 47 against the Atlanta Hawks prior to this. LeBron could have had 45 in back-to-back games, if not for Patrick Beverley's horrible attempt at a lob during the first quarter of the game. An NBA fan on Reddit roasted Beverley with a wild caption for that play!

Redditors got on Beverley for this play and they loved the caption.

"Dude thought it was space jam 3 and LeBron had strings attached"

"Mr Beverley, I’m 38 years old"

"No kidding. That lob was only retrievable by Jesus or pre-2020 LeBron James"

"Mans wanted to recreate that Bron-Wade pic so bad lmao"

"Even Wemby isn't pulling that down."

"Bro Bev can't even pass. The f*** is the point of him playing."

"Remember when people thought this dude would be a difference maker for them"

"Pat Bev should've hit LeBron with the too small gesture"

"Lakers season in a nutshell."

"All-time great title OP"

“Pat, I am a father of three.”

"Whenever Pat Bev throws a low it is a automatic turnover lmao"

"why does this dude make 13 million? who made this mistake?"

"The next five years are His"

"S-Tier Title"

"Shaqtin' a fool highlight"

"Its comical how f***ing bad this team is after LeBron and AD"

"Pat Bev is 2020s JR Smith, prove me wrong."

"Dude thought he was playing with Prime LeBron"

Even LeBron at his absolute peak wasn't getting that and neither would someone like Victor Wembanyama , as one of the Redditors pointed out. LeBron still got to finish an insane reverse slam off the oop later in the game, with Dennis Schroder not making a mess of it as Beverley did.

LeBron James Explained The Difference In His Approach Today From When He Was 18

It is incredible that LeBron can still do these things on the court at this stage of his career. These two 40-point games are part of an insane 11-game stretch where he has been spectacular. It is funny now to think back to earlier in the season when people were wondering if he was washed after somewhat of a slow start.

After this latest explosion against the Hornets, LeBron was asked about the difference in his approach to basketball now from when he was an 18-year-old. He stated that it was about the mental side at this stage , as he can no longer just rely on being more athletic and faster than everybody else.

