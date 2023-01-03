Kylian Mbappe’s Reaction To Kevin Durant's Shot Goes Viral

Kylian Mbappe couldn't believe Kevin Durant made an extremely tough mid-range shot.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently in unstoppable form as they are winning game after game over the last few weeks. So much so that the Nets have improved their record to 25-12 behind a 12-game winning streak. Thanks to the winning streak, the Nets are now in the second spot in the Eastern Conference.

The team's most recent victory came against the struggling San Antonio Spurs, and it was never a close game. After the final buzzer, the game ended at 139-103 in favor of the Brooklyn Nets. Fans were certainly happy after seeing the Nets dominate once again.

Speaking of the fans, during the Nets vs. Spurs game, soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe was also present in the arena alongside his PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi.

Kylian Mbappe's Viral Reaction To Kevin Durant's Shot

Mbappe, 24, obviously attended the game to see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put on a show. And, like most times, Durant didn't disappoint. KD put up 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 11 assists in just 29 minutes of action.

Mbappe must have loved the entire performance by Durant, but he loved one particular play the most.

During the third quarter of the game, Kevin Durant skillfully knocked down a mid-range shot, and Mbappe's reaction went viral. Looking at the 24-year-old's face, it was evident that he couldn't believe how did Durant made that jumper. And NBA fans loved seeing that reaction of Kylian.

Fans certainly loved seeing the PSG superstar attending the game and showing his support for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Many pointed out that Mbappe made the viral 'Sigma' meme face, and they absolutely loved it.

