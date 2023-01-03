Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today

A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight.

The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.

By 9am you’ll want to start being weather aware.

We can expect 1-3 inches of rain and a chance for severe winds, even tornadoes.

Much of the region will be at risk for tornadoes developing.

But strong thunderstorms are also in the offing.

Tuesday weather warnings continue so be prepared if a tornado does materialize.

Rain will be tapering off by late in the evening.

Wednesday is looking dry and nice.

Cooler weather will make its way into the region.

TUESDAY:

80% chance of storms, a few strong to severe possible. Warm and windy. High: 76. Winds: S 10-18 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunshine returns, less humid. Low: S 60, N 59. High: 72.

Winds: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies, much cooler and a bit breezy. Low: S 49, N 46.

High: 63.

FRIDAY:

Some frost north of the lake. Sunny and chilly. Low: S 45, N 39. High: 62.

SATURDAY:

Some frost north of the lake. Sunny and cool. Low: S 47, N 42. High: 70.

SUNDAY:

A few showers around. Lows: S 54, N 44. High: 69.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and cool. 30% chance of spotty showers. Lows: S 54, N 52. High: 65.