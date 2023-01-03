ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL-AMFM

Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6dIg_0k1okm7100

A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight.

The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.

By 9am you’ll want to start being weather aware.

We can expect 1-3 inches of rain and a chance for severe winds, even tornadoes.

Much of the region will be at risk for tornadoes developing.

But strong thunderstorms are also in the offing.

Tuesday weather warnings continue so be prepared if a tornado does materialize.

Rain will be tapering off by late in the evening.

Wednesday is looking dry and nice.

Cooler weather will make its way into the region.

TUESDAY:

80% chance of storms, a few strong to severe possible. Warm and windy. High: 76. Winds: S 10-18 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunshine returns, less humid. Low: S 60, N 59. High: 72.
Winds: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies, much cooler and a bit breezy. Low: S 49, N 46.
High: 63.

FRIDAY:

Some frost north of the lake. Sunny and chilly. Low: S 45, N 39. High: 62.

SATURDAY:

Some frost north of the lake. Sunny and cool. Low: S 47, N 42. High: 70.

SUNDAY:

A few showers around. Lows: S 54, N 44. High: 69.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and cool. 30% chance of spotty showers. Lows: S 54, N 52. High: 65.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
WJCL

Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances

For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet

A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MONTANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning

TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Weather Channel

January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South

January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of damaging tornadoes, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, but occasionally, tornadoes can spin up farther north. It's also the same general...
GEORGIA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy