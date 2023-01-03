Read full article on original website
Update: NASA cuts live broadcast of today's astronaut spacewalk
NASA was airing live coverage of its seven-hour US Spacewalk today, but it has been postponed due to "Debris Avoidance"
The ESA is now preparing to unveil a new inflatable lunar base even though NASA first shared plans for a moon base camp
The European Space Agency recently announced that it plans to unveil a novel concept, an inflatable Lunar Base. On Sep. 1, the European Space Agency (ESA) posted an article titled System study of proposed inflatable moon base. In it, they envision a "moon settlement" created from "semi-buried inflatable habitats."
Dream Chaser: Hypersonic spaceplane will feature a building-sized inflatable space habitat
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, has been hard at work alongside Colorado-based startup Sierra Space on the Orbital Reef project. The two companies behind the project recently blasted a module prototype for the station to pieces as part of an ongoing test campaign. Orbital Reef, one of...
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
SpaceX launches Israeli reconnaissance satellite, lands rocket in final flight of 2022
You can watch SpaceX's final launch of 2022 for free as the company aims for its 61st mission of the year, nearly doubling the mark set in 2021.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
BBC
James Webb telescope: Amazing images show the Universe as never before
It was the $10bn gift to the world. A machine that would show us our place in the Universe. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched exactly a year ago, on Christmas Day. It had taken three decades to plan, design and build. Many wondered whether this successor to the...
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
iheart.com
NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars
NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
notebookcheck.net
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Free electric motorcycles: This country just unveiled the largest program
One country has begun the new year on a good, green note. Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced during his year-end national address that his government would provide electric motorcycles free of cost to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The ambitious move makes Uganda the first country to do so.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
Gizmodo
An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves
A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday. The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is aiming its antennas at asteroid 2010 XC15, a space rock that’s categorized as a near-Earth potentially hazardous asteroid. The effort is a test run to to prepare for a larger object, known as Apophis, that will have a close encounter with our planet in 2029.
Grapefruit-size fireball from mysterious Oort Cloud could rewrite the history of the solar system
Rocky fireballs like the one that fell over Alberta, Canada last year shouldn't originate from the icy Oort Cloud... but this one apparently did.
electrek.co
Verge opens US pre-orders for its hubless electric motorcycle with 25 minute charging
The Verge TS is one of the most revolutionary new electric motorcycles hitting the market, thanks to a wild design for the drivetrain. It was previously only available in Europe but has now opened reservations in the US after showing off an updated model known as the TS Ultra at CES 2023.
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Humans have sent four spacecraft out of the solar system, with another swiftly approaching the edge of our solar system — and they have a lot to teach us about our place in space.
