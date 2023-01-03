ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
James Webb telescope: Amazing images show the Universe as never before

It was the $10bn gift to the world. A machine that would show us our place in the Universe. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched exactly a year ago, on Christmas Day. It had taken three decades to plan, design and build. Many wondered whether this successor to the...
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars

NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars

Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves

A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday. The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is aiming its antennas at asteroid 2010 XC15, a space rock that’s categorized as a near-Earth potentially hazardous asteroid. The effort is a test run to to prepare for a larger object, known as Apophis, that will have a close encounter with our planet in 2029.
