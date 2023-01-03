ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
NASDAQ

Raytheon (RTX) Set to Supply F-135 Propulsion Systems Parts

Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s RTX business unit, Pratt & Whitney, recently secured a modification contract involving F-135 propulsion systems. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $18.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by September...
Aviation International News

Airbus Helicopters Completes Buy of German MRO, Supplier

Airbus Helicopters finalized its acquisition of ZF Luftfahrttechnik, an MRO provider and manufacturer of helicopter components in Germany. Following the completion of the deal, announced in June 2021, the company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Airbus Helicopters Technik. ZF Luftfahrttechnik has delivered more than 10,000...
Aviation International News

FAA Approves Garmin GI 275 Instrument for AStars

Garmin has received FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for the installation of its GI 275 electronic flight instrument in Airbus AStar helicopters, including the AS350BA, B2, B3, and B3E variants. The GI 275 is a direct replacement for legacy instruments such as the primary attitude indicator, course deviation indicator...
NASDAQ

Boeing (BA) Wins Contract to Support B-1 & B-52 Aircraft

The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a modification contract involving B-1 and B-52 bomber aircraft. The deal has been awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, OK. Details of the Deal. Valued at $38.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by Dec 31,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy