Related
Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine
BERLIN — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent demonstration...
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine's president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil’s government buildings in Jan 6.-style attack
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday stormed Brazil’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, refusing to accept his recent re-election defeat — in a stunning echo of the US’s Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Thousands of the former Brazilian president’s loyalists flooded the buildings in the country’s capital of Brasilia despite security barriers, just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration. Donning the green and yellow of the Brazilian flag as a show of support for Bolsonaro, the rioters broke windows and climbed onto the roofs of the government buildings. “The government of the Federal District has ensured...
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
SARAJEVO, BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader on Sunday awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and friendly relations between...
CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste
LAS VEGAS — Avocados can be tricky. Their ripeness window is so narrow that a slew of memes poke fun at the fine art of deciding when to eat them. Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. It uses optical sensing and AI technology to determine ripeness, displaying on a screen whether an avocado is firm or ready to eat.
China's Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
WASHINGTON — E-commerce billionaire Jack Ma will give up control of Ant Group, the leading Chinese financial technology provider he founded. In a statement posted Friday, Ant Group said that after an ownership restructuring, “no shareholder, alone or with other parties” will have “control over Ant Group.” The company is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, which Ma also founded.
Ukrainian startups bring tech innovation to CES 2023
LAS VEGAS — The past year has been difficult for startups everywhere, but running a company in Ukraine during the Russian invasion comes with a whole different set of challenges. Clinical psychologist Ivan Osadchyy brought his medical device, called Knopka, to this year's CES show in Las Vegas in...
