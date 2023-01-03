Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Representative Nominated For House Speaker
Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern (R) was nominated for the House Speaker position in two separate votes on Thursday. "Who can unify the party? Who can deliver results? Representative Kevin Hern can do just that," Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) said during Hern's nomination. "I am proud to enter his name into the nomination."
KOCO
Recent rule change at Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A recent rule change at the Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers. At the state Capitol, there is a debate over power given to the majority Republican Party. Democrats said a recent rule change disenfranchises voters. On Tuesday, the House convened for organization day, which is...
publicradiotulsa.org
State board should 'stay the course,' prohibit religious charter schools, says advocacy group
As a church in Oklahoma City plans to apply to open a charter school, an organization advocating for the separation of church and state says Oklahoma should continue to disallow publicly funded religious schools. On Tuesday, the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a memo to the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter...
News On 6
State Supt. Joy Hofmeister Reflects On 8 Years In Office, Talks Next Chapter
For eight years, Joy Hofmeister has served at the top of education in the state as superintendent. She has been a champion for students, parents and teachers, putting an emphasis on competitive teacher pay and adequate resources for students such as trauma-informed instruction. News 9 sat down with Hofmeister as...
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
news9.com
Oklahoma Among Top States People Are Moving To, New Census Data Shows
New census data is showing that Oklahoma is among the top states people are moving to. Florida and Texas took home the top two spots for domestic migration over the last year, and Oklahoma was number ten. Rounding out the bottom, the states where the most people are moving away...
oklahomawatch.org
Governor’s $18 Million for Students Unspent in 2022
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. After spending a significant portion of 2022 reporting on the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, there are still unanswered questions. Mainly, I have been trying to find out what is happening with GEER 2, which is nearly $18 million for Oklahoma students to recover from the pandemic.
Oklahoma to Make Sports Betting Legal
If you haven't heard the news yet Oklahoma is looking to make sports betting legal. Just recently Governor Kevin Stitt on his official Twitter page stated that he supports legal sports betting according to a Tweet he posted yesterday (01-03-22). We could be seeing a change in the current state law sometime really soon.
KOCO
Pleas to stop turnpike plans in Oklahoma ignored; plans to move forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — Pleas to stop turnpike plans in the state were ignored. After nearly a year of protesting, multiple lawsuits and a dozen people speaking directly to the board on Tuesday, Access Oklahoma – a plan for a series of turnpikes and road improvements – will move forward.
Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!
Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates. Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.
KXII.com
McCall elected to historic fourth term as House Speaker
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. “It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans back in motion after pausing due to open meetings violation
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s controversial $5 billion project to build several new turnpikes and remove hundreds of homes throughout the state is back on after the Authority’s board took a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote came a little over a month after a...
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Thursday 01.04.23
SL)--Members of the Oklahoma House and Senate formally picked their leaders Tuesday in a largely ceremonial first meeting of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will continue serving as Senate president pro tempore, and Atoka Republican Charles McCall retained his post as speaker of the House. Treat was first elevated to the position in 2019, and McCall has been House speaker since 2016. Republicans and Democrats of both chambers already picked their caucus leadership in private months ago, but Tuesday's votes officially confirmed the leadership structure that will oversee legislation at the state Capitol for the next two years. The 59th Legislature convenes Feb. 6. Officials elected to the executive branch, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 9, at the state Capitol.
‘Manifesto of defiance’: OTA board corrective action plan ACCESS Oklahoma met with opposition
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
KOCO
Early voting starts Thursday for various races on ballot for Jan. 10 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting starts Thursday for various elections in 18 counties across Oklahoma. Several municipal and school propositions are on the ballot. In Norman, voters will decide whether OG&E will be able to sell and distribute electricity in the city. Election Day is Jan. 10. Early voting...
icytales.com
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023
It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Oklahoma is one of 3 states in the region with $7.25 minimum wage
Minimum wage is being increased this year in 26 states across the country, but not in Oklahoma.
Comments / 0