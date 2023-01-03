Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Upcoming Realme phone could fully charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes
In March 2022, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Oppo unveiled a charging system that most smartphone owners were drooling over. Bumping up against the 240W limit of USB-C, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. At the time, the company called it "the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world," a title it still owns to this day.
Phone Arena
Acer unveils Halo Swing smart speaker with Google Assistant
Acer is a well-known name in the PC and laptop industry, but not so much in the smart speaker business. As hard as might be to believe, the newly revealed Halo Swing is the sequel to the 2020 Halo smart speaker, which went for the same perks to differentiate from other brands: DTS sound, LED display and RGB lighting.
CNET
This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
Phone Arena
Best Buy-exclusive deal makes Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S a top year-opening bargain
Be honest, LinkBuds S is not the first (or second, or... fifth) name that comes to mind when thinking which of the best wireless earbuds out there you could buy for yourself or a loved one as a show of gratitude, appreciation, or dedication. That's primarily because Sony also sells...
Phone Arena
Android 13 finally lands on Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger
That's right, Samsung has jumped so far ahead of the competition on the software support front in the last couple of years that an Android 13 update officially delivered to a mid-end Galaxy tablet at the very beginning of the new year feels somewhat underwhelming. Meanwhile, Nokia barely started upgrading...
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Phone Arena
New Qi2 wireless charging standard unveiled, based on Apple's MagSafe
Somebody check up hell has frozen, because iPhones are getting USB-C ports while Android is officially getting MagSafe... sort of!. The WPC (Wireless Power Consortium), the body behind the Qi wireless charging standard, has unveiled a second revision that hopes to bring all the current major wireless standards under one umbrella. As per the WPC, Qi2 is expected to be introduced later this year, with Qi2 chargers and phones reportedly expected just in time for the 2023 Holiday shopping craze.
Phone Arena
Amazon undercuts Best Buy with new deal on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
One of the best Galaxy A series phones, the Galaxy A53 5G just had its price slashed to lowest value we’ve been able to track since its release back in March 2022. About two weeks ago, the Galaxy A53 dropped to just $350 at Best Buy, a $100 discount that made the phone a bit more appealing for those looking for a cheaper 5G smartphone.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7 series reportedly having amazing success among U.S. carriers
According to a new report, the Google Pixel 7 series is turning out to be having great success among carriers and their subscribers. This is in contrast to the same report last year, which held disappointing news for the Pixel 6. These were the facts reported on research firm Wave7's...
ZDNet
What are the best Samsung TVs, and is OLED or QLED better?
There is a whole new line of Samsung TVs on the market, including the company's very first OLED model. Each new model is packed full of high-end features that make a pretty compelling case to upgrade your home theater. Looking for the best options around? Check out our extensive research on other premium TVs.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 might not be ditching the 128GB storage option after all
The year might have just started, but some of the biggest smartphone releases of 2023 are just around the corner. Earlier today, the OnePlus 11 was officially announced in China. The flagship will debut internationally in early February, alongside another major smartphone release - the Samsung Galaxy S23. Given that...
CNET
MacBook Keyboard Settlement: How to Claim up to $395
If you bought a MacBook in the past several years, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. Plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit filed in 2018 allege Apple knew its "butterfly" keyboard design, introduced in 2015, would...
Phone Arena
Vote now: OnePlus 11 - hot or not?
The next flagship from OnePlus just got announced, and it’s also officially the first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor onboard. The OnePlus 11 is now official (at least in China), but if we follow the logic of previous OnePlus releases, we’re soon to get the model globally.
Phone Arena
There's no OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus head honcho confirms
Well, the rumor mill was correct once again. We had heard that OnePlus has decided to simplify its flagship lineup by releasing a single high-end phone for the first half of the year, and also that it would skip the "Pro" suffix. And just the other day, the OnePlus 11 was unveiled in China, without a "Pro" moniker in tow"
Phone Arena
Smash those new year goals with the spectacular Watch Series 8, currently cheaper than ever
If you need a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a roomy screen and tons of functionality, Amazon has knocked the Apple Watch Series 8 down to its lowest price. The Apple Watch Series 8 is hands down the best mainstream smartwatch for iPhone users. It has a large always-on screen which is plenty bright for outdoor use and it also has a QWERTY keyboard to let you type messages straight from your watch.
Phone Arena
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 official with Spatial Audio, you can't have them yet!
OnePlus just kicked off the year by announcing its newest flagship — the OnePlus 11 — at an event in China. And, with it, the company is also releasing a new generation of its top-tier wireless earbuds — OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The new items will be...
Phone Arena
OnePlus may be testing an Android tablet codenamed “Aries”
Truth be told, we’ve become witness to the OnePlus Pad pop in and out of the rumor mill numerous times now. The name has been copyrighted ever since 2021, and leaks even pointed to a 2022 release date, which basically never happened. So what is new?. Well, we’re back...
Phone Arena
2023 – time to buy a Galaxy Z Fold? You're right! Here's what you can do with a folding phone
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N2, Huawei Mate Xs 2 – just some of the awesome, big folding phones we have to choose from right now. Or, okay, if you live in the west, it's pretty much just the Z Fold 4 for you. But hey,...
Phone Arena
India follows EU lead and makes USB-C mandatory for smartphones
India has taken inspiration from the E.U. and will be requiring all mobile devices to be equipped with USB Type-C by March 2025. The decision is in line with the recent European Union (EU) requirements, but with a little more wiggle room, time-wise, for device manufacturers to comply. As you...
Phone Arena
January update exterminates several Pixel bugs
Since yesterday was the observation of the New Year's Day holiday in some countries, including the U.S., Google decided to delay the release of the monthly security and functional updates for January. Normally dropped on the first Monday of every month, the update is being disseminated today to those with the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a(5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. With the last Quarterly Feature Drop about a month in the rearview mirror, it's slim pickings on the functional update side which usually deals with bugs.
Comments / 0