Aviation International News
On the Horizon: New Aircraft Feature Fresh Tech and Capabilities
OEMs have a variety of new business aircraft models—from helicopters to long-range jets—under development and coming to market soon. They are bringing to market a range of technological advancements that hold the promise of greater range, efficiency, safety, and passenger comfort. Helicopters. Bell 525. Announced in 2012 and...
US Air Force launches 1st operational hypersonic missile
The United States Air Force has successfully tested its first prototype hypersonic missile, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW.
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane
A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the…
Airport Worker Killed By Being 'Ingested Into The Engine' Of Plane
The employee of Piedmont Airlines, a regional carrier owned by American Airlines, died in an incident involving a parked aircraft at an Alabama airport.
Industrial Distribution
Navy Approves Full-Rate Sikorsky CH-53K Helicopter Production
The U.S. Navy today announced full rate production on the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter. The move should increase production to more than 20 helicopters annually in the coming years. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is currently procuring long-lead items and critical materials to support building full rate production CH-53K helicopters in its digital factory.
U.S. awards defense contract of over $1 billion to Lockheed Martin
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. awarded defense contracts to companies on Friday, including one of over a billion dollars to Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Department of Defense said in a statement.
defensenews.com
L3Harris completes $2 billion purchase of Viasat Link 16 assets
WASHINGTON — L3Harris Technologies completed a $1.96 billion purchase of Viasat’s tactical data link business, an acquisition expected to better position the 10th largest defense contractor to win orders tied to the Pentagon’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative. The companies announced the closing Jan. 3, some...
msn.com
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
Aviation International News
Airbus Helicopters Completes Buy of German MRO, Supplier
Airbus Helicopters finalized its acquisition of ZF Luftfahrttechnik, an MRO provider and manufacturer of helicopter components in Germany. Following the completion of the deal, announced in June 2021, the company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Airbus Helicopters Technik. ZF Luftfahrttechnik has delivered more than 10,000...
Stellantis, Archer Aviation to build electric aircraft in Georgia
(AP) — Automaker Stellantis is teaming with Archer Aviation to create an electric aircraft. Stellantis, created in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, will provide manufacturing technology and expertise, personnel and capital to the joint project. The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers. […]
defensenews.com
New in 2023: Air Force overhauls how it prepares for the next fight
Airmen are gradually shifting how they prepare for deployment as part of the Air Force’s new “force generation” plan, the adoption of which may hit a key milestone in 2023. In the coming year, the Air Force wants enough units moving through that four-step cycle — from...
Aviation International News
Falcon Deliveries, Backlog Rise at Dassault Aviation
Dassault Aviation delivered 32 Falcons last year, falling short of its forecast of 35 but two aircraft more than it handed over to customers in 2021, according to its preliminary financial report issued yesterday. The French aircraft manufacturer also shipped 14 Rafale fighters, one more than its guidance of 13 for the year but down from 25 in 2021.
NASDAQ
Lockheed (LMT) Clinches $7.8B Deal to Support F-35 Program
Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business unit, Aeronautics, recently secured a modification contract involving different variants of the F-35 fighter jets. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $7.84 billion, the contract is projected to be completed...
NASDAQ
Boeing (BA) Wins Contract to Support B-1 & B-52 Aircraft
The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a modification contract involving B-1 and B-52 bomber aircraft. The deal has been awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, OK. Details of the Deal. Valued at $38.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by Dec 31,...
Flying Magazine
Upgrades Offer New Life for Legacy Turboprops
The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications as well as personal use. [Credit: Stephen Yeates]. The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications...
NASDAQ
Raytheon (RTX) Set to Supply F-135 Propulsion Systems Parts
Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s RTX business unit, Pratt & Whitney, recently secured a modification contract involving F-135 propulsion systems. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $18.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by September...
housebeautiful.com
Can You Actually Live in an Aircraft Hangar Like Top Gun's Maverick?
If you, like many others, were captivated by the summer 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, and you're a home buff like we are, you might've noticed one pretty cool detail in the film. Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, lives in the aircraft-lover's dream home: an aircraft hangar where he also parks his vintage World War II plane. (Fun fact: that P-51 Mustang actually belongs to Cruise, who earned his pilot's license after filming the original 1986 Top Gun.)
Aviation International News
Florida Bank Establishes Business Aircraft Lending Unit
Cogent Bank of Orlando, Florida, has launched a business aircraft lending division. Founded in 2001 as a state-chartered business and personal bank, the company will finance business aircraft ranging from turboprops to ultra-long-range business jets with values between $3 million and $25 million. “The development of the business aviation vertical...
SpaceNews.com
General Atomics selected to build satellite for AFRL cislunar mission
WASHINGTON — General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems won a contract from Advanced Space to build a satellite that the Air Force Research Laboratory plans to launch to deep space in 2025. General Atomics, based in San Diego, California, announced Jan. 5 it will produce an ESPA-class satellite bus, integrate and...
