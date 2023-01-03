ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Aviation International News

On the Horizon: New Aircraft Feature Fresh Tech and Capabilities

OEMs have a variety of new business aircraft models—from helicopters to long-range jets—under development and coming to market soon. They are bringing to market a range of technological advancements that hold the promise of greater range, efficiency, safety, and passenger comfort. Helicopters. Bell 525. Announced in 2012 and...
The Hill

Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane

A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the…
Industrial Distribution

Navy Approves Full-Rate Sikorsky CH-53K Helicopter Production

The U.S. Navy today announced full rate production on the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter. The move should increase production to more than 20 helicopters annually in the coming years. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is currently procuring long-lead items and critical materials to support building full rate production CH-53K helicopters in its digital factory.
defensenews.com

L3Harris completes $2 billion purchase of Viasat Link 16 assets

WASHINGTON — L3Harris Technologies completed a $1.96 billion purchase of Viasat’s tactical data link business, an acquisition expected to better position the 10th largest defense contractor to win orders tied to the Pentagon’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative. The companies announced the closing Jan. 3, some...
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade

The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
GEORGIA STATE
Aviation International News

Airbus Helicopters Completes Buy of German MRO, Supplier

Airbus Helicopters finalized its acquisition of ZF Luftfahrttechnik, an MRO provider and manufacturer of helicopter components in Germany. Following the completion of the deal, announced in June 2021, the company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Airbus Helicopters Technik. ZF Luftfahrttechnik has delivered more than 10,000...
WSAV News 3

Stellantis, Archer Aviation to build electric aircraft in Georgia

(AP) — Automaker Stellantis is teaming with Archer Aviation to create an electric aircraft. Stellantis, created in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, will provide manufacturing technology and expertise, personnel and capital to the joint project. The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers. […]
COVINGTON, GA
Aviation International News

Falcon Deliveries, Backlog Rise at Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation delivered 32 Falcons last year, falling short of its forecast of 35 but two aircraft more than it handed over to customers in 2021, according to its preliminary financial report issued yesterday. The French aircraft manufacturer also shipped 14 Rafale fighters, one more than its guidance of 13 for the year but down from 25 in 2021.
NASDAQ

Lockheed (LMT) Clinches $7.8B Deal to Support F-35 Program

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business unit, Aeronautics, recently secured a modification contract involving different variants of the F-35 fighter jets. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $7.84 billion, the contract is projected to be completed...
NASDAQ

Boeing (BA) Wins Contract to Support B-1 & B-52 Aircraft

The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a modification contract involving B-1 and B-52 bomber aircraft. The deal has been awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, OK. Details of the Deal. Valued at $38.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by Dec 31,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Flying Magazine

Upgrades Offer New Life for Legacy Turboprops

The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications as well as personal use. [Credit: Stephen Yeates]. The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications...
FLORIDA STATE
NASDAQ

Raytheon (RTX) Set to Supply F-135 Propulsion Systems Parts

Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s RTX business unit, Pratt & Whitney, recently secured a modification contract involving F-135 propulsion systems. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $18.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by September...
housebeautiful.com

Can You Actually Live in an Aircraft Hangar Like Top Gun's Maverick?

If you, like many others, were captivated by the summer 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, and you're a home buff like we are, you might've noticed one pretty cool detail in the film. Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, lives in the aircraft-lover's dream home: an aircraft hangar where he also parks his vintage World War II plane. (Fun fact: that P-51 Mustang actually belongs to Cruise, who earned his pilot's license after filming the original 1986 Top Gun.)
COLORADO STATE
Aviation International News

Florida Bank Establishes Business Aircraft Lending Unit

Cogent Bank of Orlando, Florida, has launched a business aircraft lending division. Founded in 2001 as a state-chartered business and personal bank, the company will finance business aircraft ranging from turboprops to ultra-long-range business jets with values between $3 million and $25 million. “The development of the business aviation vertical...
ORLANDO, FL
SpaceNews.com

General Atomics selected to build satellite for AFRL cislunar mission

WASHINGTON — General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems won a contract from Advanced Space to build a satellite that the Air Force Research Laboratory plans to launch to deep space in 2025. General Atomics, based in San Diego, California, announced Jan. 5 it will produce an ESPA-class satellite bus, integrate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

