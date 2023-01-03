In October, construction on a new business plaza began at Valley Ranch Town Center, with construction expected to finish in April 2023. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Construction on a new building in Valley Ranch Town Center is under construction and has suites available for businesses to lease, according to public relations firm Total PR. Construction on this space began in October and is expected to wrap up in April 2023. This building is located at 21856 Marketplace Drive, New Caney. 713-452-1700.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO