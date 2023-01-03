ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Boat on Houston freeway shuts down multiple lanes of traffic

HOUSTON - Several lanes of a Houston freeway were blocked on Thursday morning as a boat was removed from the roadway. The incident was reported around 5:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-69 Eastex Freeway at Hopper Road. According to Houston Transtar, the left shoulder, left lane, and...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Boat blocks the Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON (CW39) – For hours this morning the southbound lanes of the Eastex were moving slow because of a 3 vehicle crash involving… a boat. Yes. A different type of motor vehicle was parked in the center lanes. Traffic was backed up all the way to the beltway, causing a major headache for morning commuters. The accident cleared shortly after 7 a.m. LAND, HO!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New business space under construction in Valley Ranch Town Center

In October, construction on a new business plaza began at Valley Ranch Town Center, with construction expected to finish in April 2023. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Construction on a new building in Valley Ranch Town Center is under construction and has suites available for businesses to lease, according to public relations firm Total PR. Construction on this space began in October and is expected to wrap up in April 2023. This building is located at 21856 Marketplace Drive, New Caney. 713-452-1700.
NEW CANEY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled

HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Standoff with house fire suspect in Spring

A Houston SWAT team is surrounding a house where a domestic violence suspect refuses to come out and heavy smoke can be seen coming from outside of the Breckenridge Park subdivision. FOX 26's Damali Keith is on the scene to give us more information.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design

2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location

Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
CONROE, TX
spacecityweather.com

One more day of spectacular weather before Houston’s forecast turns cloudier this weekend

Wednesday was an A+ weather day in Houston, and Mother Nature is going to get high marks again today as high pressure holds sway over our region. The forecast turns rainy by this weekend, with a healthy dose of clouds and rain chances through Monday before sunnier weather returns next week. Temperatures will remain fairly mild for the foreseeable future.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Cedar fever' hits Houston

HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

How to save plants after a hard freeze

A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
HOUSTON, TX

