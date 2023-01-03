Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Boat on Houston freeway shuts down multiple lanes of traffic
HOUSTON - Several lanes of a Houston freeway were blocked on Thursday morning as a boat was removed from the roadway. The incident was reported around 5:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-69 Eastex Freeway at Hopper Road. According to Houston Transtar, the left shoulder, left lane, and...
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
cw39.com
Boat blocks the Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON (CW39) – For hours this morning the southbound lanes of the Eastex were moving slow because of a 3 vehicle crash involving… a boat. Yes. A different type of motor vehicle was parked in the center lanes. Traffic was backed up all the way to the beltway, causing a major headache for morning commuters. The accident cleared shortly after 7 a.m. LAND, HO!
New business space under construction in Valley Ranch Town Center
In October, construction on a new business plaza began at Valley Ranch Town Center, with construction expected to finish in April 2023. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Construction on a new building in Valley Ranch Town Center is under construction and has suites available for businesses to lease, according to public relations firm Total PR. Construction on this space began in October and is expected to wrap up in April 2023. This building is located at 21856 Marketplace Drive, New Caney. 713-452-1700.
Just close your mouth...
Buying a house? Close your mouth. Buying a new car? Close your mouth. Getting married? Close your mouth. Going on a holiday? Close your mouth. Going to do a course? Close your mouth.
fox26houston.com
Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled
HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
cw39.com
Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
myfoxzone.com
UPDATE: HPD responds to report of woman who said she was ticketed for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
fox26houston.com
Driver goes around train crossing arms, crashed head-on with Houston SWAT officer
HOUSTON - A Houston SWAT officer was injured in a crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital, officials say. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Hempstead at West Little York. A SWAT officer with HPD was traveling westbound on Hempstead. Witnesses say the GHPD vehicle had a green light.
fox26houston.com
Standoff with house fire suspect in Spring
A Houston SWAT team is surrounding a house where a domestic violence suspect refuses to come out and heavy smoke can be seen coming from outside of the Breckenridge Park subdivision. FOX 26's Damali Keith is on the scene to give us more information.
This Texas Airport Is Getting 10 New Restaurants
Hobby Airport is getting 10 new restaurants!
Harris County Flood Control District completes two phases of bond projects along Cypress Creek
The Harris County Flood Control District has completed two batches of work in the Major Maintenance of Cypress Creek and Tributaries program, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the district. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In December, construction wrapped up on two groups of 2018 bond projects from the Harris...
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design
2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location
Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
Whose cleanup is it anyways? Action 13 reaches out to 3 jurisdictions over 'eye sore' dump site
'Eye sore' is what residents call the dumpsite, filled with mattresses, bags, and piles of trash accumulated over the last six months.
spacecityweather.com
One more day of spectacular weather before Houston’s forecast turns cloudier this weekend
Wednesday was an A+ weather day in Houston, and Mother Nature is going to get high marks again today as high pressure holds sway over our region. The forecast turns rainy by this weekend, with a healthy dose of clouds and rain chances through Monday before sunnier weather returns next week. Temperatures will remain fairly mild for the foreseeable future.
'Cedar fever' hits Houston
HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
Summerwood Trails community to begin construction in Willis
Summerwood Trails is located on 54.5 acres of land in Willis less than one mile from Lake Conroe and four miles from I-45. (Courtesy MHW Real Estate) New home community Summerwood Trails has completed its development phase and is ready to begin construction in early 2023, real estate agency MHW Real Estate announced in a Jan. 3 news release.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How to save plants after a hard freeze
A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Fred Hartman Bridge in La Porte
Investigators said they do not believe alcohol was a factor, but the investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.
Comments / 1