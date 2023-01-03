Read full article on original website
PSU G Myles Dread Reaches Career Milestone in 1st Half at Michigan
Myles Dread notched yet another peg in his legacy at Penn State after eclipsing the 1,000 point plateau in the first half against Michigan Monday night. Dread drained this shot to hit the milestone which comes in his home state of Michigan:. Myles Dread notched yet another peg in his...
Michigan’s 2nd Half Run Helps Hold Off Penn State 79-69 Wednesday Night
Michigan went on a 14-0 run in the middle of the second half after. Penn State tied the game, and it was a difference in a game of runs as they held on for a 79-69 victory on Wednesday night at the Chrysler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Penn State...
Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 5
Update (9:52 a.m.)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Jordan Johnson-Rubell. Rubell (2024) is a four-star Under Armour All-American from the famous IMG Academy in Florida. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound DB also has offers from schools such as Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Wisconsin.
PSU DL Fatorma Mulbah Enters Transfer Portal
PSU DL Fatroma Mulbah has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the program, he announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon. Mulbah didn’t play at all in 2020 and played in 19 games for Penn State over the past two seasons. He appeared in 12 of Penn State’s 13...
